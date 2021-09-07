Boris Johnson tries to ‘rig democracy’ with new bill that weakens election watchdog independence, critics say

Boris Johnson Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

MEPs will soon debate the Election Bill, which would allow ministers to set policy for the electoral commission.

A former MI5 chief called it an “extremely dangerous thing to do”, such as “handing a toddler a gun”.

Labor say Boris Johnson’s government is trying to “rig democracy” with it.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party proposal to let government ministers set priorities for the Election Commission, the watchdog of the UK elections, is an attempt to “rig democracy,” the Labor Party said. opposition.

The criticism comes as the Johnson administration seeks to pass its Election Bill, which critics say weakens the regulator’s independence. Here is how it would work:

The bill would allow the government to present a strategy and a policy statement to the Election Commission.

The commission’s adherence to this declaration would then be judged by the Commission of the President of the Electoral Commission (SCEC), a statutory body made up of deputies.

The bill, if passed, would then strengthen the Conservative majority on the committee and allow another government minister to join it.

Unlike the select committees, which control the work of ministries, the SCEC consists of ministers and, for the first time since its creation in 2000, has a majority of its nine Conservative Party members.

The SCEC currently has five Conservative MPs, including two ministers: Michael Gove, the premier of the Cabinet Office, and Luke Hall, a minister of the Department of Housing.

A third member, William Wragg, is there as chairman of the Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs (PACAC), which covers the work of the Cabinet Office.

The other two, Karl McCartney and Craig Mackinlay, both openly criticized the Election Commission. McCartney and Mackinlay were both investigated for election expenses offenses following the 2015 general election.

The story continues

Following his acquittal in 2017, McCartney called for a “tête-à-tête” at the Commission, Lincolnite reported. If senior Commission officials did not resign, he would take “every opportunity after the general election to persuade the newly elected government to abolish this incompetent organization,” he said.

Mackinlay wrote on Home Politics after his acquittal in 2019, that the Election Commission was “unfit for its purposes”.

The bill contains provisions that could allow a third minister to attend the committee.

“An extremely dangerous thing to do”

The Labor Party says the Elections Bill was the government’s attempt to “stac[k] the bridge “in his favor, while a former MI5 chief warned the changes would be akin to” giving a toddler a gun. “

Labor for Democracy shadow minister Cat Smith told Insider: “The Tories’ Election Bill threatens to end the independence of the Election Commission.

“For the first time, the president’s committee has a built-in government majority that will only be strengthened by the addition of a government minister to the membership. The direction of the independent watchdog should be hijacked by the Conservatives.

“This is yet another example of the Conservatives stepping up to their side to rig democracy.”

Lord Evans, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life and former head of MI5, told PACAC on Tuesday that there were “serious concerns” about government establishment strategy and policy for the Commission.

“Some of the proposals in this legislation would increase the one-party majority on the president’s committee. It’s a bit like giving a toddler a gun,” said the peer at Crossbench.

“It may not immediately lead to disaster, but it is an extremely dangerous thing to do. We believe that the current proposals do not go far enough in protecting the independence of the Election Commission.”

MP Alistair Carmichael, political and constitutional spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, told Insider: “Parliamentary oversight doesn’t make much sense if the government is just filling the committees with its cronies. Even less when they bypass the traditional control of the president’s committee.

“Electoral reform is an issue that should always be approached on a multi-party basis, to avoid even the suspicion that a party is rigging the system in its favor. That the Conservatives do not recognize this principle and instead attempt to bring any independent review under their control should be cause for alarm.

“Maybe they don’t realize these rules will hurt them so much when they’re in opposition in the future – or maybe they’re arrogant enough to believe they’ll never lose power. to which they feel so legitimate. “

Insider previously reported how the Election Bill allow tax exiles to continue funding UK political parties for longer, and could open marginal constituencies to be abused by overseas voters.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told Insider: “The changes will not give the government new powers to lead the decision-making of the Election Commission. It is common for the government to establish a framework that independent regulators work on.

Lord Evans said on Tuesday that comparisons between the Election Commission and other regulators were a “completely false analogy”.

“It is not a regulator who is there to implement government policy. It is an electoral commission which must be independent from the government,” he told PACAC.

“This is not a political party point, it is a point related to the overall integrity of our electoral system. So we are extremely concerned about this proposal.”

Read the original article on Business intern