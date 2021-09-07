Taliban invite 6 new allies at inauguration ceremony for newly formed administration







The Taliban are ready to announce their new government in a few days in Kabul. A few days ago, the Taliban gave invitations to its six partners, after which they were invited to attend the dedication ceremony. This step would be the first step towards establishing good foreign relations with partners. Some reports say the Taliban invited Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar. Pakistan The US military said it would not have been defeated under such conditions if Pakistan had not had a Taliban headquarters in its territory. While the United States was at war with the Taliban, Pakistan was the sole supporter of the Taliban. It is said by many organizations that Pakistan supported the Taliban in bringing down the Panjshir resistance group. The Taliban have said they will not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in their internal affairs. China As the United States leaves Afghanistan, China enters the country through diplomatic ties, but many other countries have adopted a “wait and watch” policy to recognize the Taliban as government. Russia Russia is one of many countries that engage with the Taliban for a short time. Russia also helped the Taliban with negotiations through the “Moscow Format”. According to this format, the six-party mechanism for discussions between special representatives of countries such as Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran and India. Iran After making the decision to work with the new Taliban administration and celebrating the departure of US forces from Afghanistan, they declared that the US military defeat would become an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in Afghanistan. Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will cooperate with the new Taliban administration rather than criticize them. Qatar Qatar did not recognize the Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, but also maintained good relations with the militant group. Related

