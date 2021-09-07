China to launch Beijing stock exchange focusing on small and mid caps





Beijing’s new SME index is expected to be based on a small group of companies from the National Equities Exchange and Quotations board

Beijing is preparing to host a new stock exchange dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last week. Investors can currently gain exposure to China through A or H shares, the former being made up of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, while the latter refers to the Hong Kong listings of mainland Chinese companies. . Following Jinping’s announcement, the country’s financial watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said its executives were excited about the arrival of the Beijing Stock Exchange and said that they believed in the potential of small and medium-sized businesses. The CSRC added that the exchange’s registration system will resemble that of the Shanghai STAR marketplace, which was launched in July 2020 as the Sino equivalent of the technology-focused US exchange Nasdaq. The introduction of a new Beijing Stock Exchange will be a boon for small and medium-sized businesses looking to access investor capital. It will build on a small group of companies currently listed on the board of directors of the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) and is part of the government’s efforts to reform the NEEQ, which has been lacking in cash since its inception. in 2013. The new SME destination will also have a dual objective. First, it will seek to reduce debt levels within the Chinese financial system and allow SMEs not to depend so much on the difficult process of obtaining loans from public banks. Second, some of the more proactive companies have sought out opportunities to raise capital in the United States. China hopes that the arrival of a boerse from Beijing will attract investment in its mid-sized and rising companies while keeping them directly under Chinese jurisdiction. Last Thursday, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) announced 300 billion yuan equivalent to $ 300 billion in loans for small businesses and the self-employed amid fears of a resurgence of COVID-19. The launch of a Beijing stock exchange will aim to mature China’s domestic financial markets and help channel liquidity to the country’s SMEs, at a time when regulators are cracking down on its giant tech companies, especially those that have sought to be listed in the United States in recent years. It also comes from the fact that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said it will now require additional information from Chinese companies wishing to list on the country’s stock exchanges. Anyway, as we saw with the launch of the KraneShares ICBCCS SSE Star Market 50 Index UCITS ETF (KSTR) in May, new exchanges are often accompanied by products targeting them. Investors might expect a Beijing SME ETF soon after the debut of Mainland China’s third largest stock exchange. Note: The tool is provided by ETF Logic which will process your personal data in accordance with their privacy policy.

