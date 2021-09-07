Texas Governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law





TYLER, Texas (AP) Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed a legislative overhaul that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what ‘they say they are efforts to weaken minority participation and preserve the eroding dominance of the GOPs.

Abbott signed off on the sweeping changes at a ceremony in the eastern Texas town of Tyler, where the surrounding county picked former President Donald Trump by a margin of more than 2-to-1 last year. But it was much closer to Texas overall, with Trump carrying the state by 5 1/2 points, the slimmest margin of victory for a GOP presidential candidate here in decades.

The signing of the bill again underscored the right turn of Texas Republicans this year, including a new state law that went into effect last week banning most abortions. Abbott said he chose Tyler because he was home to the bill’s author, Republican Senator Bryan Hughes, who also passed the new abortion restrictions.

Already, the rewrite of Texas election laws has been the target of at least three federal lawsuits, including one filed on Tuesday, and all argue the changes will have a disproportionate impact on minorities. Abbott and other Republicans say it is expanding access by increasing the minimum number of early voting hours, but the law also places new restrictions on late voting.

I am extremely confident that when this law crosses the litigation phase, it will be upheld, Abbott said. Because exactly what we said, it makes it easier for people to go and vote. No person with the right to vote will be denied the opportunity to vote.

Texas is one of at least 18 states that have adopted new voting restrictions since the 2020 election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

The laws are part of a national GOP campaign, including in Florida, Georgia and Arizona, to tighten voting laws in the name of security, in part because of Trump’s false claims that the elections were stolen.

Opponents did not wait for Abbotts ‘signature to begin filing lawsuits against Texas’ new law known as Senate Bill 1. Texas, accusing Republican lawmakers of violating federal voting rights law and intentionally discriminating against minorities.

Some of the changes are squarely targeting Harris County in the Houston area, where President Joe Biden last year won the county of 1.6 million voters by a 13-point margin. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Harris County election officials proposed 24-hour polling stations and drive-thru voting, which are now banned under the new law. The county has also tried sending mail-in ballot requests to over 2 million registered voters, but in the future in Texas any election official who tries to send a request to someone who doesn’t in fact not the claim could face criminal prosecution.

Observers who support the polls are now also entitled to more movement, and election judges who obstruct them could also face criminal penalties, which Democrats say could lead to voter intimidation.

Black votes were removed today. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has intentionally renounced democracy for so many. We are disgusted, NAACP Chairman Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

In response to new voting restrictions in GOP-controlled state houses, Congressional Democrats want to enact new federal protections for voting rights at the federal level, but have been unable to overcome opposition from Senate Republicans .

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Bidens’ approach to voting rights, saying the president used his chair as a bully and made Vice President Kamala Harris the go-to person On the question. But Psaki said the administration plans to take additional but unspecified steps to address concerns from voting rights groups. We would say to those defenders: We are by your side, Psaki told reporters on Tuesday aboard Air Force One. Theres more were going to continue to work together.

Abbott signed the bill 100 days after Democrats launched a summer of last-minute maneuvers by leaving the State Capitol to temporarily block the measure. This was followed by more than 50 Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, in July to thwart the bill for the second time, leading to Republicans issuing civilian arrest warrants in an attempt to coerce Democrats to return, although no one was forced to return.

But the protests did not significantly change the bill, underscoring Republicans’ determination to embrace the measure and strength of their majority on the Texas Capitol.

___

Weber reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writer Joshua Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-texas-voting-laws-voting-rights-2def6b2ee8d6c313f2cae300c280f5aa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos