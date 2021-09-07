Thousands of Santri and Jombang Islamic boarding schools participate in simultaneous vaccination supervised by President Joko Widodo – POLRI PRIVATE DIVISION





JOMBANG, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo accompanied President Joko Widodo on a working visit to East Java Province to review the implementation of free vaccination with places of worship and Islamic boarding schools (ponpes) simultaneously throughout Indonesia from Aceh in Papua. The highlight of this activity took place at KH Syamsudin Islamic Residential School, Ponorogo, East Java, which was directly connected to 341 Islamic residential schools and places of worship across Indonesia with a total target of 346,688 people. On this occasion, President Jokowi virtually greeted the implementation of independent vaccination at Gontor Islamic boarding school in East Java, the cathedral church of the Holy Cathedral parish church. Maria Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan (Central Kalimantan) and Vihara Giri Ratana Puja, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). This independent vaccination is a strategy led by TNI-Polri linked to the acceleration or acceleration of the creation of municipal immunity. In addition to vaccination, in this activity, social assistance (bansos) from President Jokowi was also distributed to the tune of 60,341 basic food packages and 88 tonnes of rice to the inhabitants most affected by the economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The implementation of the vaccination program in places of worship aims to revitalize places of worship as a social function. The main function of places of worship is to guide the behavior of their congregations in the order of social life, including the control of Covid-19. I also always remember that the high level of success of the vaccination is the basic capital of the coexistence with the Covid-19, namely how the economy can develop. But the Covid-19 has not yet increased. Meanwhile, at GOR Hasbullah Said Ponpes Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas Jombang, a Covid-19 vaccination also took place and 1,500 doses of the Sinovac vaccine were prepared for students and administrators. The simultaneous vaccination process in boarding schools and Islamic places of worship was monitored directly by Jombang Police Chief AKBP Agung Setyo Nugroho in conjunction with Forkopimda Jombang. “Today, we are carrying out a joint activity with the local government and the Dandim to speed up the national vaccination, targeting Islamic boarding schools and places of worship,” Jombang AKBP police chief Agung Setyo Nugroho told reporters on the vaccination site, Tuesday (07/07). 09/2021). The police chief explained that this vaccination among Islamic boarding schools and places of worship is an instruction from the president to pursue the national goals set. At least 1,500 doses of Sinovac vaccine have been prepared by Jombang police for administrators of Santri and Islamic residential schools. “The number of vaccination participants for Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas Islamic Residential School combined with the previous set of activities, the total reached 1,500 targets,” he concluded.

