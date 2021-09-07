Donald Trump is “99%” likely to run for president in 2024





“I would say somewhere between 99 and 100%,” Jason Miller told Cheddar earlier this month, when asked about the chances of Trump running again. “I think he’s definitely running in 2024.” Then there’s this from Ohio Rep Jim Jordan on a stop in Iowa – emoji eyes! — Last week. “I think he’s going to run,” Jordan said of Trump. “I want him to run. He’s proven he can handle the heat. Now Trump himself hasn’t been so successful, but he’s made it clear he’s leaning towards getting into the 2024 race. As Politico wrote in May:

“Trump tells his allies that he intends to run again in 2024 with only one possibility: that he still has a good health check, according to two sources close to the former president. This means Trump is going to weigh in on the Republican Party despite his attempts to rename during his exile and his blocking of a Trump-centric investigation into the January insurgency. “

Earlier that same month, Trump was barely shy about his future plans in an interview with Conservative expert Candace Owens. “As you know, it’s very early,” Trump told Owens. “But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”

And at the end of last week, he sent the poll results – via his Save America PAC – which showed him leading the potential field of the GOP 2024 by a wide margin.

It should be noted here that it is in Trump’s (and Miller’s and Jordan’s, too) best interests to insist that not only the former president is considering running for re-election, but that he is heading. also towards the race.

Trump – and those close to him – want to retain as much political power as possible. The easiest way to do this is to signal that Trump is fully ready to run in 2024.

Positioning it this way makes Trump – always – the center of the party’s power, forcing all candidates on the ballot in 2022 to make a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. It also has the effect of freezing the ground for 2024, complicating all the arguments of the unnamed “Donald Trump” candidates.

So when former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton visits Iowa, they have to wink at the possibility of Trump showing up again because, well , failing to do so would risk being seen by the grassroots as insufficiently loyal to the former president.

That said, there really is no reason for Miller or Jordan to be so definitive when describing the chances of Trump running again in 2024 in order to achieve those goals.

After all, if Miller said Trump is 50-50 on a 2024 offer, the field would still effectively be frozen until Trump decides what he wants to do. The same goes for candidates in 2022 seeking Trump’s approval for their own nominations. Ditto his notoriety within the party.

The willingness to say that Trump is showing up ‘definitely’ or ‘that he’s going to show up’ suggests, at least to me, that Miller and Jordan were informed by Trump himself that he was planning to run again. presidency in 2024. (In both of the interviews I cited above, Miller and Jordan made it clear that they spoke to Trump on a regular basis and had spoken to him for the past few days.)

Trump being Trump, the fact that he is likely telling advisers he is considering re-election should be viewed at least with some skepticism. He’s a man who changes his mind in no time – and often for no real reason or explanation.

But, at least as of today, Trump looks set to run again. Which practically guarantees that he would be the party’s candidate in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/07/politics/donald-trump-2024/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos