British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new tax to fund health and social care costs in the middle

By Aditi Khanna

London, September 7 (PTI) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday unveiled a new tax that will fund the rising costs of the country’s healthcare and social care in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new 1.25% UK-wide health and social services levy from April 2022 will start with an increase in compulsory National Insurance (NI) contributions by taxpayers, a move which breaks Johnson’s campaign manifesto pledge not to raise taxes.

However, he defended his so-called social care package as the ‘biggest catch-up program’ for the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) and stressed that the pandemic had made engaging the manifesto impossible.

No Tory government ever wants to raise taxes, and I’ll be honest with the House, I accept yes I accept this breaks a clear commitment, which I do not do lightly, Johnson said in his statement to the House of the communes to announce the plans.

But a global pandemic was in no one’s manifesto. I think the people of this country get that in their bones and they can see the huge debts this government / treasury has taken on, he said.

The plan, which will be voted on in parliament later this week, was approved by ministers at a cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday and came after days of anger from backbench Conservative MPs opposed to the increases taxes.

The 1.25 percentage point increase is expected to generate around £ 12 billion which, in the first few years, will mainly be used to fund relations with the NHS.

The new health and social services tax is the necessary and responsible thing to do to protect the NHS, sharing the costs between businesses and individuals and ensuring that those who earn more pay more, said UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, one of the main ministers behind the formulation of the plans. .

Tackling the NHS backlog and taking decisive action to fix our broken welfare system, he said.

From 2023, the new levy will become a separate tax on labor income, calculated in the same way as the current NI contributions and will be paid by both employees and employers.

Johnson said to make sure everyone contributes fairly, all working adults, including those over retirement age, will pay the levy and dividend tax rates will also increase by 1.25. % to help fund this program.

Some will wonder why we are not increasing taxes on income or capital gains instead. But income tax is not paid by businesses, so the entire burden would fall on individuals, roughly doubling the amount the base rate taxpayer might expect to pay, Johnson told the deputies.

Instead, our new levy will share the cost between individuals and businesses, and everyone will contribute according to their means, including those past the state retirement age, so those who earn more will pay more, he asserted.

The announcements aim to tackle COVID arrears, reform social protection for adults, and bring the health and social protection system closer together on a sustainable and long-term basis. He says £ 36 billion will be invested in the health and care system over the next three years as a result of the changes.

This additional funding is a vital investment in our country’s future, it will give the NHS the extra capacity it needs to get back on its feet and is a vital first step in reforming our broken healthcare system, said the British Secretary of Health, Sajid. Javide.

The move follows a long-standing funding gap in state-supported social services in all areas, including the elderly, the sick and the disabled.

The government has said that currently around one in seven has to pay more than 100,000 pounds for care, with bills falling indiscriminately on some of the sickest and most vulnerable.

With the changes he is proposing, he says no one will now have to pay more than £ 86,000 in child care costs in their lifetime, regardless of where they live, age, health or where they live. evolution. to win.

The government said it would continue to support those without savings, with the state covering all healthcare costs for anyone with assets below £ 20,000.

Anyone with assets between 20,000 and 100,000 pounds will have to contribute to the cost of their care, but will also receive state aid, which will be means tested. PTI AK RUP RUP

