opposition party travels to Iraqi Kurdistan to win Kurdish votes – Middle East Monitor





Turkey’s main opposition party traveled to Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region and met with officials there, leading many to suggest that it was seeking more votes from the country’s Kurdish community. . A delegation from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) traveled this weekend to the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, where delegates met Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. During the visit, CHP Vice President Oguz Kaan Salici said: “This is our first visit, but rest assured it will not be the last. The visit was a surprising gesture, as the CHP is a traditionally nationalist and Kemalist party. He has historically opposed negotiations and a peace process with Kurdish groups, namely the Kurdistan Radical Workers’ Party (PKK) which has waged a terrorist campaign in Turkey for decades in search of a state. separate. It was the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was initially open to peace talks for the past two decades. It is a matter of division between the AKP and nationalist parties such as the CHP. OPINION: Why is the Turkish opposition calling for early elections? Such measures, along with Erdogan’s close relations with the Barzani family’s Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) in northern Iraq and its easing of ethnic divisions, won many Kurdish votes in Turkey. Now, however, the CHP’s decision to improve diplomatic relations with the PDK which is publicly against designated terrorist groups such as the PKK means much to the efforts of the Nationalist Party to show that it can cooperate with the Kurds and that it is not limited to its nationalist base. According to the Istanbul representative of the KDP group Kurdistan Television channel, Mehmet Sanri, the CHP’s decision comes at a time when the popularity of the AK party in predominantly Kurdish areas and towns has plummeted. “The CHP’s visit to Erbil is a serious step, given the local elections where the government has lost important cities largely due to its Kurdish policies,” Sanri told the London newspaper. Middle East Eye. The newspaper also quoted Roj Girasun, the chief executive of Rawest Research, who confirmed that the latest polls show that the votes of the Kurdish population for the CHP have tripled in recent years. “The CHP is trying to assure its Kurdish and other voters that it takes its intentions seriously by making this trip. It also works well for its foreign policy. It is building bridges for the future.” OPINION: Turkish ultranationalists should know Assad is their enemy, not Syrian refugees

