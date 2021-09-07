PM Modi: PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation for State University Named After Jat Raja Icon Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the long-awaited State University on behalf of Jat icon Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh on September 14. This development potentially marks the BJP’s open attempt to win over the Jat community – which make up about 17% of the voting population in 12 districts of the UP western region – as the UP assembly elections approach. scheduled for early next year.

Confirming the development, PWD Principal Secretary Nitin Ramesh Gokarn said the construction of the university will take at least 24 months from when its foundation is laid. The university should therefore be established by September 2023. Proposed on an area of ​​more than 115 acres, the university will be located in Lodha and the village of Musaipur of Kol tehsil in the district of Aligarh. The state government has already allocated an initial budget of over Rs 101 crore for this purpose. At present, Aligarh division has only one state university – Dr BR Ambedkar University in Agra.

The government of Yogi Aditynath decided to establish a state university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh in 2019 after some of the saffron outfits requested to rename the name of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Singh’s name, who would have donated land to the iconic Central University, originally founded as Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College (MAO) by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan in 1877. The college was officially transformed into a university in 1920 .

According to officials of PWD, which happens to be the nodal department of the project, the state government plans to build a large university block, administrative building, health center, health center, hostels for boys and girls. and residential buildings for Staff.

Born into a socio-economically influential Jat family of Mursan in Hathras District on December 1, 1886, Mahendra Pratap Singh was a freedom fighter and social reformer. He studied at Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College until 1905. He then established an indigenous technical institute Prem Mahavidyalaya in Vrindavan in 1909, an initiative which played a crucial role in his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1932.

The move is also seen as the BJP’s counter to its political opponents who rallied around farmers – the majority of whom belong to the Jat community – who fought against the new farm laws. Experts said that by invoking a historical figure of Jat, the BJP seeks to neutralize the possible loathing of the farming community while consolidating its position in the politically crucial western region of the UP comprising around 125 seats in the UP. ‘Assembly.

