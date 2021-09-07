Our research shows the ‘great revival’ preceded and survived Trump





Over the past five years, poll after poll has found that the GOP base has warmed towards blacks, Hispanics, immigrants and Muslims. They have simultaneously become more skeptical of Christian nationalism and are now much more accepting of same-sex marriage and protections against discrimination for LGBTQ Americans. And the rest of America has moved in these directions again.

And yet, this may come as a surprise to many. Based on how the mainstream media covers issues of identity and prejudice, you would be forgiven for assuming that the trends have taken the opposite direction.

This is what we found in our recently published scientific article, which explored how and how often the media covered topics like racism, prejudice and discrimination between 1970 and 2019. Analysis of 27 million articles From 47 of the most popular US media outlets, we have identified a recent major spike in the use of terms related to most forms of prejudice and discrimination.

The growing use of words like racism, sexism, Islamophobia or transphobia, which you can see in the graphic below, was not limited to left-wing media. It was ubiquitous across the political spectrum, both in the right-wing and left-wing media. The centrist media did not spend as many words on prejudice and discrimination compared to their fellow supporters, but their rate of increase in these words between 2010 and 2019 was similar to that of the media on the left and the right.

But while the spike happened recently, it didn’t happen as recently as you might think.

It can be tempting to interpret these spikes as a reaction to Donald Trump’s rocky candidacy and presidency. But our research found that the trend of increasing use of prejudiced words in the news media began before the 2016 election cycle. In 2014, for example, many words were already at record levels, though. that we found evidence that the trend may have accelerated after 2015.

The data we analyzed in our article runs from 1970 to the end of 2019. But from our current perspective in mid-2021, we can now get a sense of the impact of the 2020 electoral cycle and the subsequent exit of Trump from the White House. media discussion on prejudice and discrimination. And what we found may still surprise you: Just as the skyrocketing use of words like racism, sexism, or homophobia didn’t start with Trump, his exit from the White House didn’t end it.

We found out when we updated our analysis, tracking the prevalence of bias words in news media through 2020 and through June 30, 2021. And from what we can tell , not much has changed in the past year.

Trump’s departure does not appear to have had a visible effect on the media’s use of terms denoting prejudice. On the contrary, there appears to be a slight increase from 2020 levels through the first half of this year, in other words, under the Biden administration.

To confirm this, we performed statistical tests to assess whether there might be a detectable change in the prevalence of bias-denoting words in the news media between the five months before Trump left the White House and the months before Trump left the White House. five months after Trump. But we couldn’t find a change that reached statistical significance.

A mural painted by students at a middle school in Wisconsin is in the process of being removed by the school district. The artwork contains different pride flags and people of different races holding hands. In this photo, a Progress Pride flag and a Black Lives Matter flag are displayed outside a church on June 13, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. Getty

In short, there is no evidence that Trump’s departure from the White House has had an effect on media coverage of identity issues and discrimination. In the first six months of Joe Biden’s presidency, the news media continued to use words denoting prejudice at all-time highs.

In other words, it’s not about Trump. The abrupt and dramatic changes in the frequency of terms for prejudice in the news media in the space of just 10 years suggest the existence of a powerful underlying social dynamic. These dynamics predated Trump’s candidacy and presidency, and they appear to continue at a steady pace in the new administration.

It is beyond the scope of our data to identify the root causes of the dramatic increase in the prevalence of word-meaning biases in news media content. But the effects are clear: Public perceptions of the severity of prejudice and discrimination in America have largely followed the intensity of media coverage on these topics, both of which have increased dramatically in recent years.

It is still early in the Biden presidency to know for sure whether the “great awakening” in the news media will continue, level off, or reverse. Our preliminary analysis of the first half of the Biden presidency suggests that the phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down, regardless of who occupies the White House.

David Rozado is Associate Professor at Otago Polytechnic in New Zealand. His research interests are computational social sciences and assistive technology. His Twitter feed is @DavidRozado

Musa al-Gharbi is Paul F. Lazarsfeld Fellow in Sociology at Columbia University. He is the author of We Have Never Been Woke: Social Justice Discourse, Inequality and the Rise of a New Elite, forthcoming from Princeton University Press.

Jamin Halberstadt is Professor and Head of Department in the Department of Psychology at the University of Otago. His research interests include emotions and decision making, social categorization and aesthetics, and religious cognition. He is currently Editor-in-Chief at Psychological Science.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/our-research-shows-great-awokening-preceded-trump-outlasted-him-opinion-1626021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos