No celebrity worship: Xi’s cultural crackdown has echoes of the past

BEIJING – A stunt by Chinese fans to mark the birthday of a young celebrity drew a harsh rebuke from Beijing, which some said brought up uncomfortable echoes of the Cultural Revolution.

A Chinese fan club of the pop star raised funds at the end of August to have a plane put up with his photographs and a birthday banner. But on Saturday, the Weibo microblogging service, which circulated photos of the personalized plane, suspended the group’s account for 60 days.

Their offense was “irrational celebrity worshiping behavior,” according to Weibo, who pledged to “deal with such behavior seriously” in a statement.

The swift response is seen as part of the government crackdown on fan culture which the Chinese Communist Party believes may be out of its control.

President Xi Jinping’s efforts to shape the minds of young people, control Chinese culture, and bring the private sector in line have started to resemble those of Mao Zedong, and could prove just as disastrous for the economy if they are not under control.

A personalized Jeju Air plane marking the birthday of a popular boy band member. (Photo taken from Twitter)

Over the past month, several celebrities have been fired, fined or otherwise punished for offenses such as tax evasion. The Chinese Communist Party’s advertising department said on Thursday that the party will strengthen surveillance of artists and businessmen and strengthen ideological education for children, saying the entertainment industry will join the media as a spokesperson for the Chinese Communist Party. left.

The use of cultural channels to tighten the party’s grip on society is reminiscent of the Cultural Revolution, when young people encouraged by Mao attacked intellectuals and leaders of the old guard.

China’s economy was devastated, shrinking in three of the 10-year period, before finally being put back on the path to growth under Deng Xiaoping’s “reform and openness” policy.

If Beijing targets the rich and pushes the country back into this dark chapter in history, economic growth would likely come to a halt, to the detriment of Xi’s political fortunes. But this risk does not seem to have dissuaded the repression.

An article by blogger Li Guangman last month praising Xi’s efforts seems to reflect the zeitgeist. The article, which claimed that Beijing’s intervention in entertainment, technology and other fields is leading to a “profound transformation” or even a “revolution,” was picked up by many state media, including Xinhua, People’s Daily, China Central Television, and China Military website – unusual for individual testing.

The episode came back to how a review of a Chinese opera titled Hai Rui Dismissed of Office, published in the Shanghai-based daily Wenhui Bao, ended up triggering the Cultural Revolution.

The party is also tightening its grip on education. With the new school year starting this month, elementary, middle and high school students will be required to study Xi Jinping’s thought, memorizing the president’s aphorisms in moral education textbooks.

Ideological education closely linked to a specific person is seen by critics as bordering on a cult of personality. The prospect of a “return of the Cultural Revolution – which was brought about because Mao concentrated too much power in his own hands – is terrifying,” a Communist Party source said.

The ongoing crackdown on turnover is adding fuel to the fire.

Alibaba Group Holding was in the spotlight on Weibo at the end of last month because of a user article asking whether to withdraw money from the group’s Alipay app, given the links of the founder Jack Ma along with several celebrities caught up in the recent purge.

The post showed how Ma – who had been in Beijing’s sights before – remains in a precarious position, raising concerns over whether Alipay will continue to operate.

With the recent emphasis on Xi’s “common prosperity” campaign to tackle economic inequality, China’s tech giants have practically competed for money. But motivating entrepreneurs through fear and mistrust risks hampering innovation.

Beijing’s crackdown could be compared to Mao’s use of the Cultural Revolution to target political enemies. Many big names in China’s tech industry have ties to former President Jiang Zemin, a political heavyweight at odds with Xi. And the family of Zeng Qinghong, former vice president and close associate of Jiang, is very influential in the entertainment industry.

A “Cultural Revolution 2.0” could be cataclysmic for China, and for the world as a whole, if economic power folds in on itself.