Trump loses weight after presidency, ditching spray tan for Florida sunshine





Leaving the White House may be a burden on former President Donald Trump in more ways than one, with observers noting that the physical changes in the former president’s appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency has taken. taken while also signaling future ambitions.

Trump had lost about 15 pounds in April and he traded in his typical spray tan for a natural shade at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida area, according to Business Insider. Trump’s advisers say the former president has seen marked improvements in his health, improving his diet and playing golf frequently.

“Guests at Mar-a-Lago frequently comment on how well he has been in recent months,” a source told the outlet. “He feels good too.”

MADE IN THE USA: MAGABELLS INSPIRED BY TRUMP

Earlier this year, several leaders visited Trump in Mar-a-Lago, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who said the former president was “much more relaxed than [during] his four years in the White House, ”according to the Washington Post.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The diet and exercise shift has raised questions as to whether Trump is prepared for another reelection bid in 2024, a possibility he has neither confirmed nor denied.

Others argue the opposite, attributing Trump’s changes in physical appearance to a more relaxed lifestyle free from campaign pressures. According to former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, Barack Obama lost five pounds in the last two years of his presidency when re-election was no longer a possibility.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Ronny Jackson, Health, Presidents

Original author: Misty Severi

Place of Origin: Trump loses weight after presidency, ditch spray tan for Florida sun

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-loses-weight-post-presidency-183400407.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos