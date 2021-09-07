Boris Johnson’s changes in social protection in England – the changes in their entirety





From October 2023, no one starting care in England will be forced to spend more than £ 86,000 in their lifetime, Boris Johnson said, telling MPs he would protect people from the “catastrophic fear of lose everything “.

How the Covid pandemic affected Boris Johnson’s decision

Johnson said: ‘Having spent £ 407 billion or more to support lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, from holidays to vaccines, it would be wrong to say that we can pay for this recovery without taking the tough but responsible decisions about how we fund it. “As a permanent complement investment in the areas of health and social services, it would be irresponsible to face the costs of higher borrowing and debt. From next April we will create a new UK-wide 1.25% health and social care tax on employment income legally mortgaged to health and social care with rates dividend increasing by the same amount. “This will raise almost £ 36 billion over the next three years, with tax money going directly to healthcare and social services across our UK.” Changes to social assistance in England

Announcing the changes, the Prime Minister said: “We will do all of this in a fair, reasonable and equitable manner.” Boris Johnson said the state should target its aid to protect people from the “catastrophic fear of losing everything to pay for the cost of their care,” adding, “This is what this government will do. “We are setting a limit on what people can be asked to pay and we will work with the financial services industry to innovate and help people insure against spending up to that limit. ‘No matter where you live, regardless of your age, income or state of health, from October 2023 no one will pay more than £ 86,000 in their lifetime and no one with assets below £ 20,000 will not have to pay any contribution on its part. savings or real estate assets. “It’s against £ 14,000 today. “In the meantime, anyone with assets between £ 20,000 and £ 100,000 will be eligible for means-tested assistance and this new upper capital limit of £ 100,000 is more than four times the current limit, helping many more. people with modest assets. ” Boris Johnson accepts changes breaking 2019 election manifesto promises

Boris Johnson has accepted that his plans failed to meet his commitments in the 2019 election manifesto, but he blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the change in approach. The Prime Minister told MPs: “No Conservative government ever wants to raise taxes and I will be honest with the House, I accept that this breaks a clear commitment – which I do not do lightly. “But a global pandemic was not in anyone’s manifesto, Mr. President. “I think the people of this country get that in their bones and they can see the huge steps this government and the treasury have taken.” He continued: ‘This is the fair, reasonable and just approach – allowing our incredible NHS to come back strongly from the crisis, tackle the Covid backlog, fund our nurses, make sure people receive care and the treatments they need in the right place at the right time and end chronic and unfair anxiety for millions of people and their families across the country. ”

