Reviews | Is the US-China conflict inevitable?





To begin with, we need to ask ourselves: what aspects of our competition / conflict with China are inevitable between a rising power and a standstill power, and what can be mitigated by smart policy? Let’s start with the inevitable. During roughly the first 30 of 40 years of economic integration, China sold us what I call shallow shirts that we wore on our backs, tennis shoes that we wore on our feet, and solar panels that we wore on our backs. we stared at our rooftops. America, on the other hand, sold China software and computers that went deep into their system, which they needed and could only buy from us. Well, today China can now manufacture more and more of these deep goods like Huawei 5G telecommunications systems, but we do not have the shared trust between us to install its deep technologies in our homes, our rooms. and our companies, or even to sell our deepest goods to China, such as advanced logic chips, more. When China sold us superficial products, we didn’t care whether its government was authoritarian, libertarian, or vegetarian. But when it comes to buying deep goods from China, shared values ​​are important and they are not there. Then there is President Xi Jinping’s leadership strategy, which has been to extend control of the Communist Party to all pores of Chinese society, culture and commerce. This has reversed a trajectory of China’s gradual opening up to the world since 1979. Add to that Xis’s determination that China should never again depend on America for advanced technologies, and Beijing’s willingness to do everything. what it takes to buy, steal, copy, invent or intimidate. to ensure that, and you have a much more aggressive China. But Xi overplayed his hand. The level of technology theft and penetration of American institutions has become intolerable, not to mention China’s decision to stifle democracy in Hong Kong, wipe out Uighur Muslim culture in western China, and use its economic power and wolf warrior diplomats to intimidate neighbors like Australia. likewise request a proper investigation into the origins of the new coronavirus in Wuhan. Xi turns everyone in the West against China, we’ll see how far when China hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics and urged this US president and his predecessor to identify the fight against China as the # 1 strategic goal of the Americas. But have we really thought about how we do it? Nader Mousavizadeh, founder and CEO of Macro Advisory Partners, a geopolitical consultancy, suggests that if we are now going to shift our focus from the Middle East to an irreversible strategy of confrontation with China, we should start by asking three fundamental questions: First, Mousavizadeh says: Are we sure we understand the dynamics of a huge and changing society like China well enough to decide that its inevitable mission is the worldwide spread of authoritarianism? Especially when it requires a generational adversarial commitment on the part of the United States, in turn spawning an even more nationalistic China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/07/opinion/china-us-xi-biden.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos