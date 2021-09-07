Texas Governor Signs Republican-Backed Voting Restrictions | Donald Trump News





A new law prevents officials from sending unsolicited postal ballots and allows partisan observers to vote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott enacted voting restrictions that Republican supporters say are aimed at tackling voter fraud, but critics say are designed to make it harder for Democratic-leaning minorities to vote.

On Tuesday, Texas joined more than a dozen states that have passed Republican-backed voting changes since the 2020 election. The new laws were prompted in part by false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen. Opponents of the changes in Texas have already started to sue in federal court.

Our clients won’t waste a minute fighting this, said Ryan Cox, senior attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Texas’ new law is the latest in a series passed this year in a nationwide campaign in Republican-led states including Florida, Georgia and Arizona to create new barriers to voting over false claims from former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen by fraud. .

Texas’ new law, which Abbott signed at a ceremony in Tyler, east Texas, bans drive-thru and 24-hour voting locations and adds new identification requirements for voting by correspondence.

It restricts who can help voters needing help due to language barriers or disabilities, prevents officials from sending unsolicited postal ballot requests, and empowers supporter poll observers.

The Texas measure received final approval from the Republican-controlled state legislature on Aug.31 in a special legislative session after dozens of Democratic lawmakers returned to work.

Democrats fled the state on July 12 to prevent Republicans from getting the necessary quorum in the legislature, delaying action by more than six weeks.

Abbott and other Texas Republicans said the measure balances election integrity with ease of voting.

This ensures that every eligible voter will have the opportunity to vote, Abbott said during the signing ceremony.

However, it also ensures that it is harder for people to cheat at the ballot box in Texas.

Election experts said voter fraud was rare in the United States. Democrat opponents to the Texas measure said Republican lawmakers had presented no evidence of widespread voter fraud to justify the new law.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, compared voting restrictions enacted in Republican-led states to so-called Jim Crow laws that once deprived black voters in Southern states.

Democrats in the US Congress have been unable to muster enough support to enact new national voting rights legislation that would violate recent state laws.

Democrats and voting rights advocates have said Texan legislation, officially known as SB1, disproportionately affects black and Hispanic voters in large voting blocs for Democrats, a claim denied by his Republican supporters.

We anticipate that many organizations and groups of lawyers will challenge different provisions of SB1 for different reasons, Cox said.

Texas Democratic State Senator Borris Miles said the measure targets innovations used in Houston that helped drive a record turnout in the state’s most populous city in last November’s election. , including 24-hour polls and drive-thru voting, as officials sought to make voting safer during the COVID -19 pandemic.

The American Civil Liberties Union, minority rights groups and disability advocates are part of a broad coalition that filed separate lawsuits last week in Texas federal court, accusing lawmakers in Republican states violating US voting rights law and intentionally discriminating against minorities.

