Afghanistan and vaccines to focus on virtual BRICS summit on September 9

The leaders will also discuss current global issues, in particular the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. (BRICS India 2021 file / website)

BRICS Group leaders will meet virtually later this week for the 13esummit under the presidency of India. The situation in Afghanistan, the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic as well as vaccines will be at the top of the agenda of the talks.

This is the third time that India has hosted the BRICS summit, previously it was in 2012 and 2016 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired and it was held in Goa.

As previously stated, the theme for the summit this year is BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus. And India has already identified four priority areas for its presidency, namely: the fight against terrorism, the use of digital and technological tools to achieve the SDGs, the reform of the multilateral system and the improvement of exchanges between countries. peoples.

The leaders will also discuss current global issues, in particular the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region. The global COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against it as well as vaccines will be on the agenda.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the leaders of the five BRICS member countries – Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the meeting.

Also present at the meeting will be National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank, Marcos Troyjo, Pro Tempore President of BRICS Business Council, Onkar Kanwar and Pro Tempore President of BRICS Womens Business. Alliance, Dr Sangita Reddy. . They will present a review report on the sectors they have monitored.

According to a statement from the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit under the Indian presidency. And the plans are to discuss current international issues and the focus will be on Afghanistan.

So far, more than 50 meetings have already taken place under the Indian presidency in 2021, including the meeting of foreign ministers in June. And member countries have focused in all meetings on tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic, the TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 at the WTO which has been supported by South Africa, tackling the terrorism and reforms of multilateral groupings.

Last year, due to the global pandemic, the BRICS summit under Russia’s presidency was held virtually. At the November 2020 meeting, it was the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been on the same platform amid aggressive action by Chinese forces at LAC in eastern China. Ladakh.

Expansion of the new development bank

Recently, the New Development Bank (NDB) in its first expansion admitted Bangladesh, Uruguay and the United Arab Emirates.

This bank was created in 2015 by BRICS member countries India, Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa and since last year, discussions with potential new members are ongoing . The plan is to gradually expand the NDB and the new members will have a platform to deepen their cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development.

The Shanghai-headquartered NDB has so far approved around 80 projects worth $ 30 billion in all of its member countries. The projects concern different sectors such as water and sanitation, clean energy, digital and social infrastructure as well as transport.

Expert opinion on NDB expansion

The long-awaited expansion in NDB membership brings the bank closer to its global vocation. In practice, this means that the bank can now mobilize resources from more countries and invest in new markets to meet their national infrastructure and sustainable development needs. As a global financial hub, the UAE’s membership in the bank is welcome to this end and to strengthen collaboration with the private sector. The union of Bangladesh and Uruguay, in turn, creates an opportunity for the bank to play a catalytic role also at the regional level through the financing of economic integration projects in Latin America and South Asia, says Karin Costa Vazquez, Fudan Fellow at the Center. for BRICS studies, Fudan University, China.

Professor Vazquez, Deputy Dean and Executive Director of the Center for African Latin American and Caribbean Studies at OP Jindal World University, says: The NDB can pioneer a new approach to financing for development. To do this, it should look at strengthening public-private partnerships and financing regional integration projects. This would give the bank the tools it needs to fully articulate its mandate and carve out a place for itself in the development finance landscape.