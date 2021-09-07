Send money to Africa to stop mass migration





Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese called on the European Union to develop an economic aid plan to funnel money to Africa in the hope of curbing illegal immigration. Speaking at the Ambrosetti Forum in the commune of Cernobbio on Lake Como, Lamorgese suggested that EU money could help address instability issues in some North African countries and help stem the flow of illegal migrants. Speaking on Libya, she said “the serious instability has not been extinguished. The risk of collapse is real and it is for this reason that the European Union must get involved. We need a big economic plan that focuses on the countries of North Africa ”, The newspaper reports. Similar proposals have been made in recent years, notably by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who in 2018 pleaded for a Marshall Plan-type agreement between EU member states and African countries. Europe to pay Afghan neighbors cash to keep migrants away from European borders https://t.co/HTEIXWJUgy – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 1, 2021 German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Gerd Mller also called for such a policy, saying in 2017 that the EU should provide help to prevent illegal migration and deny development funds to those who refused to take back their nationals. The European Union, meanwhile, has given Turkey large sums of money for years to stop the flow of illegals and just a few months ago it promised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government billions. additional euros over the next few years. After the collapse of Afghanistan at the hands of Taliban forces and fears of a new migrant crisis, ministers across the EU also presented a plan to pay cash to countries neighboring Afghanistan to prevent migrants to head to Europe. The ministers said they would be “determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of the uncontrolled large-scale illegal migratory movements they have faced in the past, by preparing a coordinated and orderly response.” Incentives for illegal migration should be avoided. It is not known how much money the EU will spend, but some reports have suggested a figure of up to 1 billion (859 million / $ 1.18 billion). Italian Prime Minister suggests compulsory vaccinations for incoming illegal immigrants https://t.co/F86EM6BAel – Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 4, 2021 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator send an email to atctomlinson (at) breitbart.com

