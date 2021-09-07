Soros denounces the blunder of the BlackRocks in China





Renowned hedge fund investor George Soros has criticized BlackRock’s plans to expand into China, calling the move a “blunder” and “a bad investment.” Soros set out his position in an editorial for the the Wall Street newspaper. He said the asset manager’s plans to launch funds and other investment products in China “misunderstand” the realities of the country’s regime under Xi Jinping. And that BlackRock’s efforts to “dump billions” in China were both a bad financial decision and a move that could potentially endanger national security. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, devoted much of his 2021 annual report letter opportunities in the Chinese market, as well as explain why he thought his business should increase allocations and expansion here. Soros said BlackRock would most likely lose a large amount of money trying to break China. He said the company did not have a clear enough picture of the split between public and private enterprises, which meant it could potentially find itself in dire straits if it took Chinese interpretations of that division at face value. “The company appears to have taken Mr. Xi’s regime statements at face value. He made a distinction between public companies and private companies, but that is far from the reality. The regime views all Chinese companies as instruments of the one-party state, ”he wrote. The Chinese government’s intervention to impose greater regulatory oversight has had negative implications for the tech and education sectors in recent months. Soros, who made a huge bet on the collapse of the US real estate market, also used the opinion piece to express his concerns about the Chinese real estate industry. “There is a huge crisis brewing,” he said. ‘They [BlackRock] may believe that the investment funds flowing into China will help Xi deal with the situation, but the president’s problems run much deeper. ‘ BlackRock has made several inroads into the Chinese market in recent years, including developing a wealth management joint venture with Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings and China Construction Bank. Soros concluded by writing: “The BlackRock initiative jeopardizes the national security interests of the United States and other democracies, as the money invested in China will help support President Xi’s regime, which is repressive at home. and aggressive abroad “. BlackRock made the following statement about Soros’ comments: The United States and China enjoy an important and complex economic relationship. Total trade in goods and services between the two countries exceeded $ 600 billion in 2020. Through our investing activity, US-based asset managers and other financial institutions are helping to connect economy of the two largest economies in the world. The overwhelming majority of assets BlackRock manages are for retirement. BlackRock clients around the world – including many US clients – are looking for a wide range of investments, including in China, to achieve retirement and other financial goals. China, like many countries we work with around the world, is taking action to address the growing pension crisis. We believe we can help them meet this challenge by offering them our retirement system expertise, products and services. We believe that globally integrated financial markets provide individuals, businesses and governments of all countries with better and more efficient access to the capital that supports economic growth around the world. Read Soros’ full article here.

