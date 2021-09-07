Trump chastises GOP Senator Pat Toomey





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpSpotlight Turns To GOP’s McCarthy In Jan. 6 Inquiry Less Than 50% of West Virginia Believes 2020 Election Was Legitimate: The Hill’s Morning Report Poll – Brought to you by Facebook – Questions on the Biden agenda; unemployment benefits to end MORE hammered Senator Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph Toomey Black women look to cash in on gains in upcoming election Watch Live: GOP Senators present new infrastructure proposal Tuesday, calling it terrible representative of Pennsylvania and the United States while doubling his support for Republican Sean Parnell in the race to replace Toomey next year.

Toomey is one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial earlier this year for inciting a mob to attack the Capitol.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Republicans who broke with him during impeachment and on Tuesday endorsed a main opponent of Rep. Fred UptonFrederick (Fred) Stephen UptonEquilibrium / Sustainability Presented by NextEra Energy West Coast wildfires start air quality alerts on the east coast rapid evacuations in California, Oregon | House Passes Bill Requiring EPA to Regulate “Chemicals Forever” in Drinking Water | Granholm announces new building energy codes The House passes a bill requiring the EPA to regulate “chemicals forever” in drinking water MORE, a Michigan Republican who voted to impeach Trump.

In a statement, Trump lambasted Toomey, who announced his retirement plans nearly a year ago, saying the outgoing Pennsylvania Republican decided not to run for office because Trump would not give him his backing. .

He also criticized the positions of Republican senators on tariffs and trade. Toomey has spoken openly against taxes and regulations, calling his views archaic.

He raced with me in 2016 and we weren’t expecting him to win, but because of my win he did, Trump said. He still doesn’t realize what happened, and why not the sharpest tool in the hangar.

In fact, Toomey outclassed Trump the last time the two were on the ballot together in 2016, winning his re-election by roughly 1.5 percentage points. Trump won Pennsylvania the same year with about half that margin.

Announcing his retirement plans last year, Toomey said his reasons were personal and not political, and noted that he had often mentioned having served only two terms in the Senate. The Pennsylvania Republican was first elected to Congress in 1998, serving six terms in the House before winning his Senate seat in 2010.

Trump’s latest attack on Toomey came days after the former president endorsed Parnell in the GOP primary to replace the Pennsylvania senator next year. He doubled down on that approval on Tuesday, saying Parnell would do anything Toomey is unable to do.

Sean Parnell will represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as it should and it’s about time! Trump said.

The Pennsylvania Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the 2022 electoral cycle, giving Democrats the chance to overthrow a key Senate seat held by the GOP at a time when they hope to broaden their ultra-narrow majority to the upper room.

Trump lost Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election after winning it in 2016. Despite the loss, Republicans like Parnell are counting on the former president to retain control of the Toomeys headquarters next year.

