PM Modi Launches Key Educational Initiatives For Education Revolution | Latest India News

From educational tools for people with disabilities to an assessment framework for schools to a new teacher training program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several important educational initiatives that he said aimed to usher in a revolution in education. education in the country and to place the Indian education system on a global level. menu.

Addressing the inaugural session of an educational conclave hosted by the union’s education ministry as part of its ongoing Shikshak Parv celebration, the prime minister said we need to constantly redefine and rethink our teaching process. -learning to make our education sector world-class; in this rapidly changing era, our teachers must also quickly become familiar with new systems and techniques.

The Prime Minister also announced the launch of Vidyanjali 2.0, a portal that will facilitate donations, corporate social responsibility fund contributions and volunteering, all aimed at developing and improving schools.

Vidyanjali 2.0 is like a platform for the resolution of the land of Sabka Prayas with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. In this society, our private sector must come forward and help improve the quality of education in public schools, said Modi. The Prime Minister recently added a fourth element to his government’s mission statement, with everyone, for the progress of all and to build confidence in everyone – with the efforts of all.

Among the initiatives launched by the PM were the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and video embedded video in sign language for the hearing impaired, in line with the Universal Design for Learning) and talking books (audio books for the visually impaired) ).

Dr Satendra Singh, a disability rights activist, said the dictionary would help have uniform sign language across the country. Internationally, several countries have their own sign languages. For example, the United States and the United Kingdom have their own sign languages. But in India, due to the existing geographic variations, we see different variations of sign languages ​​in different regions. It becomes very difficult to have a uniform sign language to use in education. This dictionary will address the question. When it comes to talking books, there are already several software and resources like this for people with visual impairments, he said.

The PM also announced the launch of the CBSE School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework to provide global metrics of achievement as standards in its affiliated schools. According to the ministry, it is now operational.

Noting that inclusiveness and equity in education are essential for any country to progress, the Prime Minister said: The national digital education architecture, N-DEAR is likely to play a major role in the eradication of inequalities in education and its modernization. N-DEAR will act as a super-connection between various academic activities in the same way that the UPI interface revolutionized the banking industry.

The government, in the Union budget 2021-22, announced the establishment of N-DEAR to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure for education.

Affirming that the initiatives launched are not only based on policies but also on participation, the Prime Minister said: “While we are in the midst of a period of transformation, fortunately we also have a new National Education Policy (NEP ) Modern and futuristic 2020. These transformations in the education sector are not only based on policies but also on participation

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Education and Skills Development Dharmendra Pradhan said that Shikshak Parv will promote innovative practices to ensure not only the dissemination of education at all levels, but also to improve quality, institutionalize inclusive practices and strengthen sustainability in schools.

The parv shikshak is observed between September 5 and 17 to recognize the contributions of teachers. Between September 8 and 17, the ministry will host webinars on topics such as technology in education, promoting inclusive classrooms, basic literacy and numeracy, and other practices and initiatives that can be adopted. by schools across the country.