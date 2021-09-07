Who says art and science don’t mix? – OZY

Do you think that science and art are two divergent disciplines? Not necessarily. There are many polymaths who have gotten into the habit of combining the two, from Leonardo da Vinci and his 15th century ornithoptera, to contemporary Korean-American artist on bacteria Anicka Yi. In our brave new world of COVID-19, science and art can offer us comfort through the medical solutions and treatments they provide, the latter as an emotional balm, a way to help us understand the uproar. that surrounds us. Banksy graffiti artist painted a poignant illustration of a nurse dressed in a superhero cape at a UK hospital during the lockdown in spring 2020. The mysterious painter is not alone: ​​many artists around the world have taken inspiration from the pandemic. In today’s Daily Dose you will meet people who are as skilled in the art of science as they are in the science of art. Kate bartlett Editor-in-chief

pandemic art 1 – Street art The empty city streets served as the perfect backdrop for many artists during the pandemic while the galleries were closed. Some painted hymns to frontline workers, others used their art to mock politicians or just to lighten the mood. UK based street artist John doh used a Bristol wall to paint a picture mocking former US President Donald Trump’s comment on injecting disinfectant to stop COVID-19, while Australian street artist LUSHSUX portrayed Chinese President Xi Jinping in a hazardous material protective suit saying: Nothing to see. To continue. Based in the Dominican Republic Jesus-Croix Artiles, also known as Eme Freethinker, painted a picture of Gollum from The Lord of the Rings cradling a roll of toilet paper and saying: My Precious! In Atlanta, artists such as Fabien Williams made huge face masks from white vinyl sheets and used them to cover murals of icons like Martin Luther King Jr. in an awareness campaign for the black community. 2 – Ai Weiwei Tired of your boring old masks? Wouldn’t you just love to get your hands on one of these designer items, designed by the iconic Chinese contemporary artist himself? Light blue medical masks quickly became a symbol of the global pandemic, worn on faces around the world and now commonly found on the streets, but Ais masks are treasure, not garbage. The project began after the outspoken activist decorated a mask with an ink drawing of a raised middle finger and posted it to his Instagram account. The next thing he knew, people were asking where they could buy them. So Ai started to do more, with designs including designs of handcuffs, birds and his famous sunflower seeds. The proceeds from sales are donated to non-profit organizations such as Médecins sans frontières. 3 – David Hockney The revered British painter squatting in a 17th century cottage in Normandy, France, when Europe started closing its doors 18 months ago. This helped him begin a long period of unprecedented productivity and creativity. While the pandemic has been difficult for many, for Hockney, 84, she may have allowed and inspired his latest designs. And yet their theme is as far removed from sterile hospitals and vaccination laboratories as possible. Literally taking inspiration from the French Impressionists, the bucolic painted scenes include vibrant images of bright yellow daffodils and abundant apple and quince trees. Hockneys’ artwork offers a cheerful respite from the virus and a reminder of nature’s steadfastness, with a work optimistically titled Remember they can’t cancel spring.

artists who use science 1 – Leonardo DeVinci This Renaissance genius was at the forefront of the science and art of his time. The Italian painter is perhaps best known for his enigma Mona Lisa, but he was also interested in medical anatomy, engineering and aviation and used his talent as a draftsman to explore them all. His designs include ideas for wetsuits, helicopters and parachutes, as well as weapons of war. Although many of his ideas never came to fruition, they showed da Vinci’s curiosity for the fields of physics and mathematics in addition to art. And he used scientific elements in his paintings too; the principles of linear perspective, ratio and geometry are all evident in his work. Vitruvian man, a well-known anatomical sketch by da Vinci, examines proportionality, while his pen and ink drawings of other parts of the body were true to life, as he dissected corpses to learn the secrets of the human body. 2 – Lisa nilsson It’s no surprise that this American artist once trained medical assistant. The anatomy classes she took are evident in her works, much of which involves painstakingly detailed anatomical cuts made entirely from Japanese mulberry paper and the gilded pages of ancient books using a technique called quilling. It is believed that this technique was created by nuns in ancient Egypt and later refined during the Renaissance period by monks and nuns seeking to make images from the pages of worn out bibles. Nilsson Fabric series uses paper handkerchiefs to represent human tissue in all its shades of pink and red, from brain to female thorax. She uses images of dissections of parts of the human body in medical texts as a source of inspiration. 3 – Rafael Lozano-Hemmer This fame contemporary mexican artist, who has exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and Tate Modern in London, uses science and technology in several of his interactive works. One of his conceptual pieces, entitled Volumetric solar equation, uses more than 25,000 LED lights to simulate turbulence, flares and visible spots on the surface of the sun. Border tuner was an interactive piece that connected people on both sides of the US-Mexico border by displaying bridges of light controlled by the voices of participants. In another installation at the Guggenheim Museum, visitors were encouraged to speak into a computer, which then projected colors across the room that were linked to specific voice traits. Lozano-Hemmer also used heart rate sensors in his art. 4 – Anicka Yi This New York artist born in South Korea uses very unconventional materials and has science to thank for the mutation of much of its work. In 2015, she collected 100 bacterial swabs from female friends, which she then had a synthetic biologist combine to use as paint in an attempt to answer the question: What does feminism smell like? Her work is often as ephemeral as it is olfactory, and she uses human sweat, bacteria and organic decomposition to create his disturbing installations. She also fermented leather kombucha in some of her jobs and injected snails with the hormone oxytocin.

Master mixers of art and science The intersection between art and science can be dazzling but also educational. Pfizers The Design for Science competition brought in creatives to represent scientific innovations or a patient’s experience in artistic design. Six artists were selected for their artistic interpretations of everything from immunology and oncology to vaccines and anti-infective drugs. The goal: to improve health literacy and make health decisions more accessible through engaging visual language. Because science will only win if it wins for everyone.

science-driven artists of the future 1 – Syringes and DNA In a recent Pfizer Design for Science competition, architecture student Julia Bohlen from Wisconsin used her entry to show how gene therapy can fight disease. His Escher-style digital drawing, rendered in shades of gray, shows how our DNA is like a puzzle, and his architectural background shines through as well. The work of Vina Domingo, another emerging talent who grew up in the Philippines but now lives in Idaho, borders on surrealism. Domingos’ work is done in colored pencil on paper, with his award-winning entry in Design for Science showing a syringe tree showing how vaccines boost our immunity and save the lives of humanity, our collective family tree. 2 – Blood and bone New York-based Hallye Webb is the daughter of two doctors, so she was keen to use her art to contribute to the world of medicine. Her Design for Science award-winning piece was even more personal because her father had recently undergone a bone marrow transplant. She focused her illustration on oncology by representing a person lassoing a white blood cell. The entry of laureate Michelle Foxs was a series of mixed media paintings bordering on abstract. This Texas-based artist has to thank science for saving her own eyesight and essentially her career, and as such has been brought in to paint subjects from the world of science. 3 – COVID-19 and trauma Yingbo Qiao was a Beijing-based graphic designer before moving to San Francisco. For the Design for Science competition, he created a poster meant to help convince people to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. It represents the now immediately recognizable spiked crown image of a coronavirus in the form of a series of brightly colored optical illusions. The academic interest of Miranda L. Pellegrinos is probably highly sought after in our present age of anxiety. Pellegrino is conducting research at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth on the impact of artistic creation and trauma on students and educators. As a chronic pain sufferer, her entry portrays a body in the throes of inflammation, and she says patients like her live hope science wins.

