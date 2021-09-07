why Boris Johnson’s plan will not resolve experts’ point of view on crisis

PA Images / Alamy “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NZcyu96as9bTBz0J5bmDlQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mi41ODA2NDUxNjEyKOTA0/vhttps://www.https: // B / aD0zMzI7dz00OTY7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24- / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_464/248a9332f95f4b66df74b47eadd387b7 “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NZcyu96as9bTBz0J5bmDlQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mi41ODA2NDUxNjEyOTA0/ https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/rJkrvGKExRwA0nFJuh7srQ–~B/aD0zMzI7dz00OTY7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aD0zMzI7dz00OTY7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs. com / en / the_2874ba93f4463fd / 248774b495fd32474 “ “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NZcyu96as9bTBz0J5bmDlQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mi41ODA2NDUxNjEyKOTA0/vhttps://www.https: // B / aD0zMzI7dz00OTY7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24- / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_464/248a9332f95f4b66df74b47eadd387b7 “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NZcyu96as9bTBz0J5bmDlQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mi41ODA2NDUxNjEyOTA0/ https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/rJkrvGKExRwA0nFJuh7srQ–~B/aD0zMzI7dz00OTY7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/aD0zMzI7dz00OTY7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs. com / en / the_2874ba93f4463fd / 248774b495fd32474 “ PA Images / Alamy

Boris Johnson has plans unveiled a tax increase of 12 billion per year from April 2022, to finance welfare reform in England and to tackle the NHS COVID-induced order book of cases.

The demand for care – from short-term needs to long-term support is rising and the levels of unmet needs fly away. Social care needs urgent investment.

The four nations of the United Kingdom each have their own care systems. In England, welfare claims have increased by 6% over the past five years, but there has been a decrease in people receiving support. About 14,000 fewer people have received the help they need.

The announcement of additional funding to fill this gap should be encouraging. However, the money the government is seeking is intended to fund not only a reform of the welfare system, but also an NHS bailout. Returning to the pre-pandemic level of NHS service alone is likely to cost almost 17 billion. Critics fear the new levy will be used within the NHS with few resources to devote to improving social care. The research I did on healthcare markets and sustainable care systems stress that these new proposals are unlikely to deliver what we so urgently need.

A complex system

Social assistance, which provides long-term care for people with age-related disabilities and frailty, is an extremely complex system. It covers residential care, home care, day services and a wide range of community supports.

In the UK most of these are provided by the private sector, in a Marlet thousands of providers and community groups. People currently pay for their own care if their assets exceed a certain level (23,500 in England), otherwise care is purchased for them by their local council.

People are living much longer with multiple conditions that need the support of the health care system. While much of the conversation about care centers around the elderly, half the expenses in fact concerns people with disabilities of working age. Families also provide a large amount of informal care and support.

The story continues

Current proposals

Boris Johnson pledged social protection reform since he took office in 2019 and, finally, he announced what it will be. The plans involve an increase in national insurance for what the government calls a health and social care tax. They also include a limit of 86,000 on the amount people will have to pay for care over their lifetime.

Currently, there is no maximum amount that a person can pay for care. For some people with long-term conditions like dementia, the costs run into the hundreds of thousands of pounds.

There is a real need for new money in the system. But of the 36 billion that will be raised by this levy, only 5.4 billion will go to social assistance, and half of this sum will be used to pay the new ceiling of care rather than to remedy the existing tensions in the system.

Proposals to introduce a cap on health care spending are welcome. But we have had a cap in the law before. It was part of the Care Act 2014 then dropped due to concerns about the viability of the implementation.

The expenses of self-financing (one invisible and hard to find group) should be monitored by local authorities so that it is clear when the cap has been reached. We do not yet have the systems in place to do this. The current proposals (a spending cap with a sliding scale of contributions for people with assets of 20,000 to 100,000) appear to be even more complex than those attempted in 2014.

The new proposals also do nothing to tackle the low wages of the 1.5 million people working in the care sector. They will not improve the range, quality or adequacy of social care, a system that many people say is about meeting basic needs rather than improving well-being or enabling for people to flourish.

For those who articulate a more ambitious account of what welfare reform might achieve, there is not much to celebrate in the new announcements.

If the proposals become law and there is a long way to go with potential hostility from all sides, then they will apply to people with access to care from 2023. Having paid for a health and welfare tax social care, many of these people will have high expectations of what they will get on social assistance. If the money goes to the NHS, leaving social services mired in the crisis, then there could be political costs for Johnson beyond his current headache of a broken manifesto promise.

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.

The conversation

Catherine Needham has received funding from the Economic and Social Research Council and the National Institute for Health Research. She is a member of the Labor Party