Indonesia records lowest COVID rate since pandemic began | Voice of America

Indonesian authorities say countries’ daily positivity rate for the coronavirus fell below 5% for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a strong indication that the country’s second wave of COVID-19 infections could s ‘mitigate.

Indonesia’s positivity rate – the proportion of people who tested positive – peaked at 33.4% in July when new cases increased dramatically, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, making the country the epicenter of COVID- 19 in Asia.

But the country’s independent COVID-19 data initiative, known as KawalCOVID-19, reported on Tuesday that the infection rate fell to 4.57%, the lowest since March 2020, when the first cases in Indonesia have been reported. The WHO has said a positivity rate above 5% indicates COVID-19 is out of control.

KawalCOVID-19 co-founder Elina Ciptadi told Reuters news agency the trend was encouraging, although she warned that official data did not cover all cases and deaths.

The initiative reports that since the COVID-19 spike in July, when Indonesia put tighter restrictions on public gatherings, the average positivity rate has steadily declined from 23.8% in the first week. August at 11.3% the last week of this month. , averaging 6.2% so far in September.

The Indonesian government lifted coronavirus restrictions which were relaxed further on Monday as most areas of the island of Java were decommissioned, allowing conditional operation of shopping malls, factories and restaurants.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, however, urged Indonesians not to be complacent, warning that COVID is still under wraps. When our guards are down [cases] may still increase. “

