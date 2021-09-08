Afghan developments: CIA chief, Russian security chief in Delhi

High-level delegations in capital as Moscow and Washington reach out amid Afghan crisis



India is in close contact with Moscow and Washington over developments in Afghanistan, official sources said, with two high-level intelligence delegations in Delhi this week.

The Hindu learned that a U.S. delegation of intelligence and security officials, led by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns, was visiting the region including India and Pakistan, and held consultations with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues arising from the evacuation effort in Afghanistan and the formation of the Taliban government.

Russian Security Council Secretary General Nikolay Patrushev will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Doval and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday, MEA said.

Both the MEA and the U.S. Embassy declined to confirm or deny Mr. Burns’ visit, when asked for a response from The Hindu.

The separate meetings with US and Russian officials in the southern bloc come as the Taliban announced a caretaker or interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund and Abdul Ghani Baradar as deputy prime minister. They are also important given the upcoming summits in which Prime Minister Modi of the SCO and Quad formations will attend, where Russia and the United States respectively play leading roles, and both are expected to focus on the future of the Afghanistan.

While Mr. Modi will attend the SCO meeting on September 16 via videoconference, he is expected to travel to the United States in person for the Quad meeting scheduled for September 24. On Thursday, it will also host a virtual summit of BRICS countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Doval will make a presentation on security issues.

The visit by General Patrushev, the most senior Russian security official who has served as Secretary of the Security Council since 2008, and headed the Russian intelligence agency FSB earlier, follows a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and the President Putin on August 24 to discuss developments in Afghanistan. days after the Taliban claimed control of Kabul.

The two leaders expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and asked their senior officials to stay in touch on Afghanistan, according to the MEA statement. A diplomatic source said General Patrouchev’s meetings would give India and Russia the opportunity to exchange views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

In the midst of divisions

The visits are also important because they come at a time when the positions of the United States and Russia on Afghanistan are increasingly divergent, despite more than two years of coordination within the Troika-plus mechanism which included China and Pakistan. Russia last week accused US-led Western countries of rushing on UN Security Council Resolution 2593, which India chaired, and of not paying due attention to its concerns. concerning the Islamic State (ISIS based in Iraq and Syria) and the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan. (ETIM), which Russia and China say pose security threats to Central Asia, on freezing Afghan reserves, which Russia says will create a humanitarian crisis, and criticizing efforts to major evacuation of qualified Afghan nationals, which she said would lead to a brain drain in the country.

Russia is also one of six countries that maintain their embassies in Kabul, indicating that they are more open to formal engagement with the Taliban government, as the United States and its allies have moved their embassies to Doha.

Vigilant India

Taking a different approach to evacuations, the United States has sent more than 120,000 people, mostly Afghans, and is still trying to help more to leave, and is in need of secure detention areas in other countries while they process their papers to the United States. sources, Mr Burns discussed the possibility of bringing some of the evacuees to India, although it is not clear whether New Delhi would accept the proposal.

India has been cautious in its evacuation efforts so far, exiting a total of 565 people, including 112 Afghan nationals on special military flights, and has issued just a few dozen special electronic visas for thousands Afghans who have asked so far.

Mr Burns, a former diplomat who had previously visited India as the main negotiator of the nuclear deal, is one of several US military and security officials who visited New Delhi in in recent months. He visited Kabul on August 23 and met with deputy Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to a report in the Washington post, which has not been denied.

