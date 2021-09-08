



Former President Donald Trump turned his back Tuesday on another Lehigh County Republican resident and US Senator Pat Toomey.

The attack came in a statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. An emailed version led to a link to DONATE TO SAVE AMERICA framed in red, a reference to Trump’s Political Action Committee.

The only reason Senator Gloomy Pat Toomey is not running for the Pennsylvania Senate is that I would not give him approval. I think he’s been a terrible representative for both Pennsylvania and the United States, the statement began.

Trump has backed Sean Parnell, a military veteran and frequent Fox News guest, in the realm of Republicans seeking to succeed Toomey in 2022. Toomey announced on October 5 that he was stepping down from the Senate after winning a second six-year term in 2016.

He raced with me in 2016 and we weren’t expecting him to win, but because of my win he did, the statement continued. He still doesn’t realize what happened, and why not the sharpest tool in the hangar.

Toomeys’ office declined to comment on Tuesday.

The two Republicans did not get along.

Toomey blasted Trump for his tariffs on foreign goods, like a global tax hike or the risk of a full-fledged trade war, and denigrated emergency relief to affected farmers as a band-aid for a self-inflicted injury .

These views, according to Trump’s statement, on tariffs and so-called free trade (where other nations take full advantage of the United States), are archaic.

The statement does not mention that Toomey broke party lines to vote on February 13 to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, this time accusing Trump of instigating the January 6 insurgency attack on the U.S. Capitol. United as Congress convened to certify the victory of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College.

Toomeys’ vote led to a failed no-confidence vote by the Republican State Committee in Pennsylvania and a successful no-confidence vote, based on a technical reading of the impeachment rules, by the Lehigh County Republican Committee.

He had criticized efforts to overturn Pennsylvania’s vote for Biden and called on Trump on November 21 to begin the transition to the new administration.

Moments before protesters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol seven months ago, Toomey told the Senate to reject a presidential challenge posed by some of his fellow Republicans.

Luckily for Pennsylvania, Trump’s declaration comes to an end, we have an excellent candidate for the Senate, Sean Parnell, to whom I have just given my full and complete approval. He will do anything Toomey cannot do. Sean Parnell will represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as it should and it’s about time!

