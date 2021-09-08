Politics
‘Read my lips’: Labor mocks Boris Johnson with LBC video of him promising not to raise taxes
September 7, 2021, 19:31 | Updated: September 7, 2021, 8:08 PM
Labor criticized Boris Johnson for breaking a promise, after telling LBC in 2019 to ‘read my lips – we will not raise taxes’.
The opposition party tweeted Mr Johnson’s LBC clip pledging not to increase national insurance before the 2019 general election.
In the tweet, Labor said: “They broke their promises and raised taxes for workers.
“And they haven’t even fixed welfare.”
It comes after Labor Party leader Keir Starmer also referred to the LBC clip – which included the phrase ‘read my lips’ first used by George Bush Sr. in 1988 – telling the Commons on Tuesday:’ Read my lips – the Conservatives will never again be able to claim to be the party of low taxes. “
The PM announced on Tuesday that there would be a 1.25% increase in national insurance and that the triple pension lockdown was removed for a year, after denying that either would happen before the 2019 general election.
He also refused to rule out any further tax increases.
In response, opposition parties criticized the approach of the leader, SNP spokesperson for work and pensions, David Linden, comparing the changes to his driving test.
“The manna of commitments evident today shattered is unlike anything we’ve seen before – indeed, I don’t think I’ve seen so many U-turns in a day since I took my conducted in 2007, ”he said. .
Read more: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out further tax hikes after national insurance hike
Read more: It happened: Boris Johnson announces 1.25% social care tax hike
“Not only have the Conservatives increased national insurance, but now they are waging war on retiree incomes by watering down the triple lock.”
Mr Linden’s comments came after the SNP said Scottish families and young people would be “frisked” and forced to pay the price due to the social services crisis in England.
Mr Johnson said Scotland would receive more than $ 1 billion as he announced plans to raise additional funds for social care reform across the UK.
However, the SNP warned the changes would be the Prime Minister’s version of the ‘poll tax’, with party leader in Westminster Ian Blackford accusing the Tory of twice taxing Scottish workers.
Mr Blackford said: “By raising this tax across the UK, the Tories are taxing Scottish workers twice – forcing them to foot the bill for social care in England as well as at home in Scotland.
“This is the Prime Minister’s vote tax on Scottish workers to pay for English social care.”
Read more: PM admits controversial social care tax hike “breaks manifesto commitment”
Read more: The second commitment of the conservative manifesto broken with the removal of the triple lockdown of pensions
The second clear promise to be broken by the Tories was the triple pension lockdown, which will now be suspended for a year, with the government citing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the decision.
Former Liberal Democrat pensions minister Steve Webb told LBC that by making the changes Mr Johnson had “rewritten the rules” for politicians.
“There have been things that normally would tell you it’s their death now politically – they will have to resign, they will lose – but he is sailing through,” he added.
