DeSantis calls ‘nonsense’ to talk about 2024 presidential candidacy

TALLAHASSEE Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled out any discussion of the 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday, even though he is just days away from joining several potential candidates at a Nebraska Republican event.

His comments also come as former President Donald Trump stepped up fundraising and public appearances ahead of a possible 2024 presidential campaign.

All speculation about me is purely fabricated, DeSantis said at a press conference he held to tout a Covid-19 treatment unit in St. Cloud, Florida. I just do my job and we work hard. I hear all of these things and honestly this is nonsense. .

DeSantis built his brand by linking up with Trump, who gave him key support when he ran against then-Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the 2018 GOP Primary. Trump did not. not said if he would run again in 2024, but the former president has embarked on a wave of activity that signals renewed interest in reclaiming the White House.

A Trump candidacy would likely derail any discussion of a DeSantis offer. Trump in April even suggested he would consider DeSantis as his vice president should run for the White House again.

DeSantis has become a star of the GOP due to his antagonism with the press, President Joe Biden and those who oppose his anti-lockdown and anti-mandate positions on the fight against Covid-19. His political committee has already raised more than $ 40 million since the start of the year for his candidacy for re-election, including more than $ 4 million in July from donors in all states of the country.

In recent months, DeSantis has visited California, Utah, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Texas. Most of those trips were limited to fundraising for his political committee, but he appeared at events designed to raise his profile, including a national police convention, a national legislative conference and headlined a dinner party. GOP fundraiser in Pittsburgh.

He avoided setting foot in early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire and canceled a planned trip to Nevada last month due to a tropical storm looming over the state.

DeSantis is scheduled to appear this Sunday at Governor Pete Ricketts’ 5th annual Nebraska Steak-Fry with former Vice President Mike Pence and Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz.

But governors continued to insist that he did not contemplate re-election in 2024 next year failed to convince his critics who see the ongoing national fundraising effort as proof of his success. growing ambitions. Democratic rivals such as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) Routinely portray DeSantis as someone who is more interested in pleasing potential GOP primary voters than is happening in his State of origin.

These trips have also been criticized since Florida saw a massive surge in Covid-19 cases this summer that overwhelmed many hospitals and caused an increase in the number of Covid-19-related deaths. Fried took to DeSantis for a trip to New Jersey in late August by tweeting a photo of it and saying: This is where the governor of Florida is during the peak of pandemic deaths. Remember this in November.

A recent poll by Morning Consult Political Intelligence showed that DeSantis’ net approval rating in Florida fell 14 points between early July and late August. The poll at the start of the summer showed that 54% approved of DeSantis’ work while 40% disapproved. Now his approval ratings are split evenly with 48% approval and 48% disapproval of his job performance.

The governor plans to devote time to political appearances in the state this fall. DeSantis has agreed to feature fundraising dinners hosted by a handful of local GOP executive committees, a move that guarantees a sold-out for those county holidays. The launch event takes place this Friday in Pasco County, a key GOP stronghold located in the Tampa Bay area.

