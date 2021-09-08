Joe Biden to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month





Following his previous meetings with other world leaders, US President Joe Biden is expected to meet another of his counterparts this month. Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. Biden to meet Modi at the White House during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Washington on September 23, days after the United States commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It would be the first in-person meeting between Biden and Modi since Biden took office in January. Modi’s planning team would coordinate with U.S. officials in advance on September 9 to organize the meeting. During their meeting, Biden and Modi are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan as the United States and other allied nations pulled out of the region last week. The United States oversaw the evacuation of more than 100,000 Afghans, Americans and other allies from the war-torn country following the Taliban takeover. Biden and Modi are likely to discuss the diplomatic effects of a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as the insurgent group seeks to form a new government. They are also expected to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, issues regarding the Indo-Pacific region and terrorism, among other issues that would be raised. During the weekend, Biden signed an executive order for the FBI to conduct a thorough review and declassification of 9/11 documents investigation as well as possible links of the incident to the Saudi government. Biden is seeking to keep another campaign promise and after pressure from the families of 9/11 victims, who are suing the Saudi government for their possible involvement. “As the 20th anniversary of September 11 approaches, the American people deserve to have a fuller picture of what their government knows about the attacks,” Biden said in the order. The order said the full investigation file would be released to the public in batches over the next six months, unless otherwise specified. The decree comes a month after Congress approved a law requiring transparency in the investigation of the events of September 11.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.econotimes.com/Joe-Biden-to-meet-with-Indian-Prime-Minister-Narendra-Modi-this-month-1616644 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos