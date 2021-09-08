President aims to reach vaccination target by year-end





We want (the population of) every province to be at least 70 percent immunized by the end of this year Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said he expects 70% of the population in each province to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021 to meet the target collective immunity. In a written statement received from the presidential secretariat press office here on Tuesday, the president expressed hope that the goal would be met by every province, including West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), which is expected to host the international World Superbike event. . in November of this year. “We want (the population of) every province to be at least 70 percent vaccinated by the end of this year. We hope that before the event opens, especially those around the site , can all be vaccinated, “Widodo remarked during a vaccination event. held by KH Syamsuddin Islamic boarding school, Ponorogo district, East Java. In a dialogue with regional representatives, he also called for vaccinations to continue to be accelerated so that the transmission of COVID-19 in Indonesia can be verified immediately. Related news: Herd immunity through achievable mass vaccination: Ministry Meanwhile, representatives from West Nusa Tenggara have said they are ready to step up daily vaccinations to 15,000 to support the International World Superbike event. “We are ready and committed. The National Defense Forces, the National Police, the government, the vaccinators and our 500 health facilities (will support the acceleration of the vaccination),” said a representative from West Nusa Tenggara. Meanwhile, representatives from the city of Palangkaraya said the vaccination program in central Kalimantan is being strengthened by dividing the province into three vaccination zones. “There is an eastern area in Das Barito, a central area in Palangkaraya and its surroundings, and then a western area in Kotawaringin,” said a representative from the city of Palangkaraya. The representative also informed that immunization coverage in Central Kalimantan continued to increase. According to him, the achievement of the objective is the result of synergy and collaboration between the National Defense Forces, the National Police and the vaccinators. “There are those who came from the province, the National Defense Forces, the House of Representatives, the Regional State Intelligence Agency and the port health office. Mass vaccinations will benefit from their support, ”added the representative. Related News: Indonesia Steps Up Vaccination Campaign To Achieve Herd Immunity

Related News: Government Steps Up Vaccination To Achieve Herd Immunity: SOE Minister

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/187990/president-aims-to-realize-vaccination-goal-by-year-end The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos