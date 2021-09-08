For the third time in 9 months, China changes commander-in-chief overseeing the disputed border | India News





NEW DELHI: China has once again replaced its top military commander responsible for managing the disputed border with India, in the third such change in the past nine months amid continued troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh since May of last year, raising eyebrows in the Indian defense establishment.

President Xi Jinping has promoted General Wang Haijiang to the new head of Western Theater Command (WTC), the largest of China’s five theater commands that manages the entire 3,488 km real line of control of the he is from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh as well as oversees the troubled regions of Tibet and Xinjiang.

General Wang (58) is familiar with the WTC, having served in leadership positions of the PLA in the military regions of Tibet-Xinjiang. He replaced General Xu Qiling (59), who was described as a rising star of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and had only taken over as head of the WTC in July.

General Xu had replaced General Zhang Xudong (60), who in turn became the head of the WTC in December of last year after his longtime predecessor, General Zhao Zongqi, retired from the age 65.

This is all very unusual. Senior PLA generals, especially those leading the WTC, are not changed so soon or so abruptly. We are monitoring developments, said a senior Indian official.

All of these changes generally remain shrouded in secrecy in China, with the outside world rarely knowing the real reasons or implications. The abrupt withdrawal of outgoing WTC leaders in just two months could be due to three reasons. First, there were corruption charges against him. Second, he was not holding himself well, another official said.

And third, he did not perform well in the field according to instructions issued by the Central Military Commission headed by Xi. It is premature to say what happened, another official said.

But the frequent changes in the leadership of the WTC indicate that Xi is unhappy with the performance of PLAs there. By the way, Xi visited Tibet from July 21 to 23, including some areas near Arunachal Pradesh, during the first such official presidential visit to the region in 30 years.

General Wang takes control of the WTC at a time when India has called for the 13th round of corps commander-level talks with China, the latest on July 31 leading to the completion of the disengagement of troops stranded at the point of Patrol 17A (PP-17A) near the crucial Gogra post in India.

Earlier, in February, the two armies had disengaged in the area of ​​the Pangong Tso-Kailash chain. But the deadlock on other sticking points at Hot Springs, Demchok and the strategically located Depsang Plains continues, with overall de-escalation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh not yet on the horizon.

