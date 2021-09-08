“Cowboy builder Boris Johnson shoveled imaginary rubble in a bizarre move” – ​​Judi James

With his suit ironed on and his real haircut, the prime minister looked like a construction foreman undergoing a late inspection as he laid out his plans to pay for social care, writes the expert in body language Judi James

Boris Johnson was back behind the desk twice today to present his government’s plan to pay for social care by increasing national insurance for workers.

Faced with the heckling and anger in the Commons, the prime minister was flanked by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his new Health Secretary Sajid Javid in Parliament, before climbing back to the podium at a press conference this afternoon.

And here’s what his secret gestures really meant, according to body language expert Judi James …

In the Commons

Boriss’s performance in the Commons this afternoon was one of his best in terms of body language. The usual show-boating posturing that he tends to use when in trouble – like the constantly slamming fist and stabbing gestures with his index finger – have been kept to a minimum, and when the stocky finger has been unsheathed, it was during a time when he was making a congruent point.

The synchronization of his words and movements has hinted that he is in fact convinced that his social care funding plan is the best. He didn’t even have to use his current exit phrase from It’s the right thing to do that he often trawls when it maybe doesn’t, and when he hits a crescendo of His eyes narrowed and his voice raised to mark his authority throughout the session sounded convincing – and even he looked convinced.



























Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid sat on either side like bookends nodding in a display of unity which, while not sounding entirely convincing, certainly suggested it had been agreed upon as a gesture. intentional in the face of rumors of ruptures.

Sajid nodded whenever Boris looked at him, regardless of the script, but Rishi didn’t need to worry about that as Boris rarely, if ever, looked in his direction while he spoke.

At the end of the speech, Rishi folded a hand into a fist to strike Boris on the arm in a mock attack signal of congratulations and unity. It could have been interpreted as a compliment, but it was still a punch.



























Boris always kept his eyes to his right during this nonverbal victory roll and it wasn’t until the press conference, where the three men took their lecterns side by side, that we were able to tell if Boris and Rishi are the new Thor and Loki of the political world or not.

Press conference with Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid

Always surprisingly fresh and perky and rather like a First Date contender in his tight-fitting, un-wrinkled suit and drastic short haircut, Boris has maintained the air of a man who is both convincing and convinced of his plan. throughout this press conference, maybe even more. than when he launched his Brexit plans.



















The three men adopted the body language gestures of a construction site when they built their enclosure. Sajid held out both hands to mimic stacking and moving invisible bricks. Boriss’ cupped hands appeared to be clearing away the rubble, and he performed an illustrative measuring gesture at one point, while Rishi’s expansive, curvy hand gesture resembled a concrete mixer in action.

Rishi leaned over his desk in what looked like an attempt to convince and his keywords were honesty and trust. Sajid delivered his speech looking directly at the camera and his keyword was emphatic with a hand reaching out to the prime minister and chancellor to signal unity.



















Boris seemed easier with Sajid – or Saj as he calls him – and his eyes rarely turned to his chancellor, but he was otherwise neither defensive nor evasive in his speech. At one point, his direct eye contact with the press involved a rounded eye shape that indeed seemed to exemplify this new air of honesty.

The ties between the three seemed to reflect some signals of ambition from Sajid and Rishi, but also a sense of loyalty from Boris, who had already shown his fierce capacity for loyalty in the House of Commons earlier. He had praised and looked at ex-minister Matt Hancock when he stood up to adopt an angry defiant pose as he was heckled while asking a question on the benches.

The three men made a strong-looking team and were clearly all headed in the same direction … for now, at least.