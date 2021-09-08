Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times





They covered the Taliban’s new interim leadership, the delayed vaccination rate in Eastern Europe, and China’s pledge to close the wage gap.

Taliban advertise government posts The Taliban have chosen people to fill several ministerial positions on an interim basis, without formally announcing a permanent government in Afghanistan. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a founding member of the Taliban and former deputy prime minister, was appointed interim head of the cabinet, a surprise to those who believed that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who led negotiations with the United States United, would take charge of the place. Instead, Baradar was appointed acting deputy. Taliban leaders will face immediate challenges, especially if US officials continue to withhold aid. Basic services like electricity are already under threat, and the UN has warned that food aid will run out by the end of the month for hundreds of thousands of Afghans. The announcement came just hours after the Taliban used force to disperse a protest of hundreds of women and men in Kabul. Protesters called on the Taliban to respect the rights women have acquired over the past 20 years. It was a remarkable public display of women, who suffered brutal subjugation the last time the Taliban was in charge.

Vaccinations highlight the East-West divide in the EU Many Western European countries have overcome slow starts to become leaders in immunization, and more than 70 percent of adults in the European Union have been fully immunized. But some Eastern European countries struggled to keep up.

Bulgaria and Romania have fully immunized less than a third of their adult populations, compared to rates of 80 percent in Denmark and Portugal. These eastern countries, along with the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, also have some of the highest excess mortality rates in the European Union. Scarcity of doses is no longer a problem. Instead, misinformation, mistrust of authorities, and ignorance of the benefits of vaccination appear to be behind low adoption in Central and Eastern Europe. The WHO warned last month that 230,000 people in Europe could die from the coronavirus by December, in part due to slowing vaccination rates and a lack of proactive government measures. Go further: The bloc has promised to provide its neighbors with doses of vaccines. Only 23 percent of the Albanian population has been fully immunized; this number drops to 11 percent in Georgia and 3 percent in Armenia. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Xi advocates common prosperity Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced the Communist Party’s intention to pursue a common prosperity strategy, in which affluent businesses and entrepreneurs will be pushed to help narrow the country’s wealth gap and expand the middle class.

Xi and his allies believe China is now wealthy enough to come closer to his party’s long-held ideal of wealth sharing. Party officials pledged to make schooling, housing and health care cheaper and more equitably available outside major cities, and to raise the wages of workers. Some of China’s biggest companies, which have also felt the sting of the government’s antitrust crackdown, have lined up pledges. Alibaba, the e-commerce company co-founded by Jack Ma, will invest $ 15.5 billion in joint prosperity projects, as will Tencent, the country’s largest internet company. Data: The richest 1% in the country own nearly 31% of the country’s wealth, up from 21% in 2000. The context: Xi currently faces little opposition as he sets the stage for a likely third term starting next year, but that could change if economic grievances continue to mount. THE LAST NEWS Asian News

Decades of population loss and disinvestment by state governments have left many rural American communities without the resources to educate their children. Here is the story of Harvey Ellington, a teenage boy from rural Mississippi who grew up in a failing public school system.

Two decades of eccentric television No one expected Adult Swim, Cartoon Networks’ adult nighttime programming block, to be a success. But over the past 20 years, it’s become a hotbed of bizarre humor, with shows like Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie receiving cult following. Cartoon Network executives knew that a third of their audience was adults, but the network didn’t have a lot of budget to create original content for them. The result was simple, lo-fi animation that drew original ideas, including a show featuring a Talking Wad of Meat (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) and a nerdy talk show hosted by superhero Hanna- Barbera (Space Ghost Coast to Coast). The production was not glamorous: the publisher of the original first series of Adult Swims was working in a closet. A famous guest on this series, unaware of the weirdness he had signed up for, stepped out in the middle of the recording. But the audience grew and the shows remained bizarre. There were times we laughed so hard, we literally cried because we loved our job so much, said Eric Wareheim, a creator of the series. We were doing things that we had never seen before in comedy or on television. For a behind-the-scenes look at Adult Swim, read Sarah Bahrs’ article.

PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

