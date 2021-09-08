… Donald Trump was afraid of going on the attack- The New Indian Express





BENGALURU: The president had heard something that filled him with fear and suddenly crippled his campaign. The 2020 race was about to enter the key summer months. Joe Biden sheltered in his basement as the President took all the grief for COVID-19, and without his fighting rallies. But attacking Joe Biden, slaughtering him as only Trump believed he could, was exactly what Democrats wanted him to do so he didn’t. He wasn’t that stupid.

Brad Parscale, the Trump family-appointed campaign manager who built one of the greatest political slots in history, a real Cadillac campaign, saw the poll numbers drop and everything go sour because Donald Trump was afraid to go on the attack. Because the Democrats were screwed with him. Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and behind-the-scenes power in the campaign, has asked Parscale to make the call. They needed a new strategy. They needed the ultimate strategist. Call Karl Rove!

Parscale implored Rove to come to Washington as soon as possible. He must have sat down with the president. The Democrats were screwing his head. The Democrats’ strategy was evil. Trump and the party needed him. Rove was the political mastermind of the George W. Bush administration and topped Trump’s list of party elders targeted for frequent insults. (He looks so dumb up there with that whiteboard, Trump would reliably mock Rove for his Election Night appearances by doing tally on Fox News.) But he was a professional, something that Trumpworld was missing.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Rove, from his home in Texas, traveled to Washington DC, for what was to be a secret meeting with the president. Except that, when he was ushered into the Oval Office, a dumbfounded Rove found fifteen people there. Rove had spent eight years in an office near the Oval, when it was a formal and chosen place. It was a bus station. Or, as Trump’s aides, as bewildered as anyone by the Oval Office crowds, noise, and unlikely characters, the Star War bar scene often says.

There was Parscale and Kushner; Ronna McDaniel, Trump elected as head of the Republican National Committee; Mark Meadows, the new chief of staff; Dan Scavino, who managed the president’s Twitter accounts; Hope Hicks, the personal advisor and person in charge of the president; and a slew of others that Rove didn’t know.

The Roves-eared President, resembling Alec Baldwins Saturday Night Live impersonation, impersonation (impersonation) that Rove himself often performed highlighted the dilemma : He had come to understand that the Democrats wanted him to attack Biden in order to weaken and destroy him. And then when he destroyed Sleepy Joe like only Trump could, the Democrats’ plan, he had on a super secret authority, was to replace Biden as a candidate with… Andrew Cuomo. The governor of New York had led a popular daily television rebuttal of the White House’s COVID response, a constant affront to the president.

Michel wolff

Even assuming they want to do this, said Rove, astonished at the ridiculousness of the assumption, why would Bernie Sanders, a clearly Democratic finalist, allow this to happen? Because, said the agitated president, lowering his voice, this is all coordinated by the Obamas. And, added Trump, more somberly, there’s a very good chance Michelle will go on the Cuomo ticket as vice president.

As respectfully as he could, Rove said he found this, to say the least, a bizarre theory. Trump, with his signature flattery, acknowledged Roves’ reservations, claiming he was the smartest, and yet the president was firmly determined to believe that this was an extremely smart plot to bring down some. another !

The conversation between the fifteen people in the room, some participating, others for no reason Rove could imagine, continued for an hour. Should they attack Biden and run the risk of Cuomo? Should they leave Biden alone until it’s too late for Democrats to replace him? But how strong could he get without being challenged in his basement? And would Michelle Obama certainly not be fatal for them? What should I do?

My God, where did he get that from? Rove asked Parscale as he was shown.

