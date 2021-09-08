Czech, Austrian and Slovak leaders reject more Afghan migrants in EU

Prime ministers of Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia take common stance against more Afghan refugees in European Union, as bloc grows worried about influx of migrants from Afghanistan .

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on September 7 that there would be no place for Afghan refugees in the European Union and that they should stay in Afghanistan or neighboring countries.

“There really isn’t a place for them in Europe,” Babis said after meeting his Austrian and Slovak counterparts in Lednice, in the south-eastern Czech Republic.

The three countries, alongside EU member Poland and Hungary, have long taken a strong stance on migration, leading to deep divisions within the bloc over refugee sharing.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August fueled fears of a repeat of the 2015 European migration crisis, when more than a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East arrived in the block. The EU has hosted thousands of Afghan refugees since the Taliban took control through a US-led international airlift from Kabul last month.

During the European migration crisis, hundreds of thousands of people crossed Turkey and took the so-called Balkan route to the wealthiest countries in the EU, before that route was largely closed in a cascade of closures of borders.

“One option is to have talks with (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, as in the past, but I don’t think that’s a good alternative,” Babis said. “A better alternative is a solution that forces the people to stay in Afghanistan,” he added.

He was referring to an EU deal in 2016 with Turkey that stemmed the flow of migrants in return for billions of dollars in financial support.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees and 300,000 Afghans, in addition to migrants and refugees from other parts of the world. Erdogan warned that his country would no longer welcome Afghan migrants to help Europe.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said his country would contribute $ 21.3 million to help Afghans in countries neighboring Afghanistan.

“We will try to moderate their suffering, but we agree that 2015 should not be repeated. We are against illegal immigration and we will fight the traffickers,” Kurz said.

“We must seek a solution in the region and not trigger a new exodus to Europe,” he added.

Kurz has previously said his country will no longer accept Afghans, describing them as a “particularly difficult integration” problem.

With reports from AFP, AP and dpa