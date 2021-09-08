Donald Trump would give himself a makeover to prepare for a possible presidential election in 2024





Donald Trump keeps his eyes on the future as he reflects on another presidential race in 2024. As well as rallying a team around him to help him campaign, there is another area in his life where he would apparently be working on his appearance. The former president apparently wants to refresh his image a bit before embarking on the election campaign with some healthy living and a few makeover details.

The 45th President has always been known for his iconic hairstyle, orange appearance, and sometimes ill-fitting suits, but he’s changing all of that behind the scenes, according to Business Insider. After leaving the White House, Trump lost some of the weight that weighed on him during his administration from stress and all that M & Ms on Air Force One. He’s a tall man with a big build, and he’s lost a lot of weight, a current adviser told the publication. I can’t tell you how many, but it’s a lot. You can see him in his costumes.

Another change is to get rid of the spray tan because he has access to the Florida sun while he lives in Mar-a-Lago and yes, a lot, a lot of golf. And he also toned down the hair dye and let some natural gray show through to showcase a new image if he decides to run. I think there is something to be said about not having the weight of the free world on your shoulders anymore, the insider added. But with better looks and health, does Trump really want to give it a try and face all that stress again?

One on his side who is not on board another White House campaign is his wife Melania Trump, who has made it clear that her political days are over. Being the first lady again isn’t what she wants, a Trump insider told CNN. For her, it was a chapter and it’s over, and that’s it. Whether Trump is deep down or testing the waters remains to be seen, but his new look could signal a return to the political fray.

