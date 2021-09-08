Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit US in late September, no official word yet | Indian of the world





NEW DELHI / WASHINGTON Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States at the end of September. There is no official confirmation yet, but ANI has learned that preparations for the visit are underway. A source close to the developments said the timeline was not yet finalized and was at an early stage. According to the tentative plan, the scheduled dates for Modi’s visit to the United States that are being worked out are September 23 and 24. The Prime Minister last visited the United States in 2019, where he and President Donald Trump spoke at a huge Native American event in Houston, Texas. After Washington, Modi will travel to New York to attend the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly. India is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and its month-long presidency has just ended. Afghanistan, which plunged into crisis following the Taliban takeover, will this time be the key subject of the UNGA. We learn that the UNGA will be in a hybrid format this year. There is no official confirmation of the visit yet, however, if it does materialize, it will be Modi’s first physical visit abroad and a first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden. It would be his first official visit to the United States since Biden took office in January of this year. Modi and Biden have met virtually at various multilateral meetings such as the Quad and G7 meetings. In Washington, while addressing reporters, Foreign Minister Shringla said there was a possibility of a Quad meeting. “I mean listen, I can’t comment on this, but the point is if there is a summit the prime minister has already said he will, he would be happy to attend that summit. think other leaders have also said they will be ready, so it’s all about, you know, getting the leaders together and moving forward, ”he said. “If the leaders would come, they would come because of this (Quad) meeting, as you know, the UNGA this time around is a truncated version, it’s a hybrid version. Very few heads of state and government will actually attend. this face-to-face meeting is not a high priority. But again, I mean, it’s a fluid situation, so let’s see how it goes, ”he added. Political instability in Japan has also cast a shadow over the proposed Quad meeting. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he will not stand for re-election as leader this month. Notably, Foreign Minister Shringla, who is in Washington, has held talks with several senior officials in the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Assistant Secretary Wendy Sherman. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also had a series of telephone conversations with his counterpart Blinken. The United States supported India in evacuating its citizens after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15 Washington also offered to help during the deadly second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiawest.com/news/global_indian/indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi-likely-to-visit-u-s-end-of-september-no-official/article_035acb8a-0fae-11ec-9a87-3bcbe661cadb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos