Trump campaign material found taped to door in Superior Court evidence room





Trump’s photo and sticker found outside the secure evidence room. Photo by JW August

Inside the new $ 550 million San Diego Superior Court building is a secure room where trial evidence is kept. But that wasn’t all that was there last month when two journalists working on an investigative report noticed campaign memorabilia of Donald Trump on display.

Among other things, there was a photo of Donald Trump affixed to the exit door, as well as bumper stickers and other political items on the filing cabinet clearly in view of anyone visiting that office. No images of the current president have been seen.

There are a series of barriers to entering this room, as the courts naturally protect the evidence of cases. This is generally reserved for lawyers on both sides of the case, in addition to law enforcement, but journalists can ask to review the elements of a trial as long as all parties agree.

Perhaps that explains why the political stickers and Trump’s photo were taken down shortly after our visit last month. According to Michael Roddy, Executive Director of the Superior Court, the exhibit hall is a relatively private space that is not very busy on a daily basis, even among court staff.

Courts Public Information Officer Emily Cox told us that there should not be any political documents of any kind visible in the courthouse.

She pointed out that the court has a staff rule that prohibits the posting of campaign material. This rule reads, in part:

Court employees may not engage in activities during working hours that could compromise the integrity of the Court, create a conflict of interest, or even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The Trump poster was displayed on the other side of that restricted front door. Photo by JW August

Among the prohibited activities, the rule states, the display of campaign materials, badges, stickers or other political advertising material.

In addition to the photo of the former president with the message Pray for America, several Trump stickers were visible in the courthouse’s evidence room, as well as a sticker for the ultra-conservative One America News Network and other stickers. espousing a political position. .

Presiding Judge of the Superior Court Lorna Alske did not respond to a request for comment on the political elements in the evidence room.

Said Roddy, The Court is committed to maintaining neutrality, and political documents of any kind are not appropriate for public display in any of our courthouses.

JW August is a San Diego-based digital and broadcast journalist.

