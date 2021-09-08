Politics
It would be a bad move if Turkey withdraws entirely from Afghanistan – Middle East Monitor
The Turkish Foreign Minister said in an interview on Tuesday that “it would be a bad decision if Turkey withdraws entirely from Afghanistan”,Anadolu Agencyreported.
In the interview with a Turkish TV station, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey has made huge investments in Afghanistan in various areas, including education and security.
Turkey sees Afghanistan as a sister country, Cavusoglu said, saying his country has never sent opposition forces to the war-torn country in an attempt to take possession of its property.
“We are only trying to make contributions to a sister country, not to take possession of them,” he noted.
Regarding the operation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Cavusoglu said the Taliban must prove their reliability in order for the airport to be reopened to international flights.
As the Taliban denies any foreign military presence across the country, some companies that can provide security may be responsible for security concerns until the Taliban prove reliable in providing international flight standards, the minister said.
Cavusoglu also stressed that humanitarian aid in the country should continue without interruption for the well-being of the Afghan public and to prevent a new wave of migration from Afghanistan.
Recalling the multiple ethnic communities living in Afghanistan, he reiterated the importance of an inclusive government for reliability and sustainability.
Migration and the EU’s position
Turkey cannot bear any additional burden of migration, so the Turkey-EU agreement of March 18, 2016 – which aims to prevent deaths at sea and human trafficking, and to provide those in need of protection. safe alternative legal routes to the EU – should be reviewed, Cavusoglu stressed.
EU Foreign Policy Chief Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in April, agreed on Turkey’s suggestion to revise the deal and took the necessary steps to start the process, while the EU has since failed to respond by adopting a “delaying tactic” that it should immediately abandon, Cavusoglu said.
He added that revisions are needed not only in the areas of funding but also in Turkey’s border security as well as the repatriation of migrants. “Cooperation is necessary in all areas,” he continued.
To consider the issue of migration purely through security or a humanitarian perspective would be wrong, Cavusoglu said, stressing that Turkey is expanding measures against illegal entry into the country every day and is asking for help from the EU. Iran on the matter.
He also criticized a new law Greece recently passed, saying the law undermines the independence of non-governmental organizations in the country to help migrants or defend their rights, and that it runs counter to EU policies. .
Positive measures taken with the Gulf countries
The minister said that Turkey has never taken negative action against any country, including the UAE, and the reason for the tension between the two countries is from the UAE side.
No negative developments have occurred bilaterally with the UAE, Cavusoglu added and noted that recently positive steps have been taken and normalization of bilateral relations is possible.
Negotiations with Saudi Arabia are also underway and normalization is on the table as long as countries take mutual action, he said. “I believe our relationship will continue to be on the right track.”
On Egypt, Cavusoglu said concrete steps, a maritime agreement and the reciprocal appointment of ambassadors are needed to get relations back on track.
Turkey’s offer to the EU to hold a conference on the Eastern Mediterranean still requires countries in the region to come to a mutual agreement, he also noted, saying any deal excluding his country is “invalid. And that Turkey will respond correctly in the event of adversity.
“We would like to look to the future in our relations with Egypt,” Cavusoglu noted, adding: “International relations are not about permanent brotherhood or hostility.”
