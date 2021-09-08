Government has key role in Paralympic success: NPC Indonesia





This year’s achievement is extraordinary and without the support of Minister Amali, this achievement would not have been possible. We express our gratitude for the prayers of the Indonesian people Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s success at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games cannot be separated from the role of government, which has fully supported all sports disciplines in which the contingent has participated, said the chairman of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee ( CNP), Senny Marbun. He congratulated the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali for allowing Indonesian athletes of the NPC to participate in various international events, thus helping 23 athletes to become eligible for the biggest sporting event in the world for athletes with disabilities. “This year’s achievement is extraordinary and without the support of Minister Amali this achievement would not have been possible. We express our gratitude for the prayers of the Indonesian people,” Marbun said as the last group of the contingent arrived in. Soekarno-Hatta airport on Tuesday. Morning. “Thank you all very much, especially Mr. President Joko Widodo for leading us to sculpt this extraordinary achievement. Because in the days of Mr. Jokowi’s leadership, NPCs could be equal to people without disabilities. This aroused our enthusiasm to achieve great success, ”he added. He was referring to Indonesia’s achievements, which exceeded all targets, at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Related News: Fredy Setiawan Wins Indonesia’s 4th Bronze Medal At Tokyo Paralympic Games Before leaving for Tokyo, Indonesia had set four goals. Initially, Indonesia planned to send 15 athletes to compete in six sports. However, after completing a series of qualifiers, that number increased to 23 athletes competing in seven sports. Indonesia was aiming for one gold, one silver and three bronze and finish in the top 60. After struggling, Indonesia managed to win two gold, three silver and four of bronze. This placed Indonesia in 46th place in Tokyo’s Paralympic medal rankings. Related News: Oktila-Sadiyah Wins Indonesia’s First Gold Medal at 2020 Paralympic Games This achievement surpassed Indonesia’s performance at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016. At the time, Indonesia had managed to win a bronze medal and finished in 76th place. Several athletes won medals for Indonesia at the Tokyo Paralympic Games this year. Leani Ratri Oktila / Khalimatus Sadiyah (ladies doubles SL3-SU5 para-badminton) and Leani Ratri Oktila / Hary Susanto (mixed doubles SL3-SU5 para-badminton) won two gold medals for the nation. Related News: 2020 Paralympic Games: Indonesia Wins Silver and Bronze in Men’s Singles SU5 Ni Nengah Widiasih (women’s 41kg para-weightlifting), Dheva Anrimusthi (men’s SU5 para-badminton singles) and Leani Ratri Oktila (women’s SL4 para-badminton singles) won three silver medals. Then, Saptoyogo Purnomo (para-athletics 100m T37), Suryo Nugroho (men’s singles SU5 para-badminton), Fredy Setiawan (men’s singles SL4 para-badminton) and David Jacobs (level 10 para-table tennis) won four medals of bronze for Indonesia. Related news: Indonesia breaks four-decade wait for gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games Related news: President Jokowi to receive Indonesian Paralympic contingent

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/187958/government-has-key-role-in-paralympic-success-npc-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos