Financial daily dose 9.7.2021 | In the spotlight: El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as national currency | Robins Kaplan LLP





Welcome to B-Day, the start of the great cryptocurrency experiment for El Salvador, which “on Tuesday became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.” As you might expect, “the launch started early this morning online” – WSJ and Bloomberg and Marlet A new bill that passed California House in May and heads to the Senate this week “would require warehouse employers like Amazon to disclose workers’ productivity quota, whose progress they often track.” using algorithms ”and would ban“ any quotas that prevent workers from taking state-imposed breaks or using the bathroom when needed. Business groups strongly pushed back the measure, and the Senate could water down some of the bill’s more stringent requirements – NY Times Those following the effect of the Delta variant on businesses need not look any further than the travel industry to see how the increase in infections is throwing a wrench into what some expected a return to. normal in the fall – WSJ Chinese microblogging platform Weibo cited unauthorized fundraising as the reason for shutting down nearly two dozen K-Pop fan accounts amid a recent wave of “broader government repression on celebrity cult and online fan culture in China ”- NY Times Elsewhere, Chinese President Xi Jinping is putting into words what the government’s action has already made very clear: now is the time to reverse growing economic inequalities in his country, and he will not hesitate to target the rich for this. to do – NY Times JD.com founder Richard Liu “will take a step back from day-to-day activities to focus on longer-term strategy and mentoring young managers” at the Chinese e-commerce company as part of a series of recent moves that have included the company in appointing its First President – WSJ and MarketWatch Food giant KraftHeinz to pay SEC $ 62 million “to resolve investigation into years of alleged accounting irregularities and inflated earnings reports” without admitting or denying the agency’s claims in connection with the agreement – Law360 Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess kicked off the week with concerns that the chip shortage causing delays across the auto industry could be a reality for “months or even years” to come “- Bloomberg An overview of CFPB’s “new expansive data collection scheme to help fight discrimination and promote equality in the $ 1.4 trillion small business lending market” it released this week last – Law360 Ryanair, the Irish low-cost airline which is “Boeing’s biggest customer outside the United States”, ends negotiations with the American aircraft manufacturer “over a potential new order for the 737 MAX under a price dispute ”. The announcement ends 10 months of talks between the parties and deals a blow to Boeing, which has suffered for years from production delays and safety concerns – WSJ and MarketWatch We’ve talked a lot here over the years about both the desperate search for yield and the questionable independence of rating agencies. So it was perhaps inevitable that the former would now completely overtake the latter, with some fund managers rolling the dice on bonds that have no rating (noting that they are not necessarily “more likely to default” but are rather not noted because they “require[] more research ”, are“ less liquid ”or are“ more difficult to negotiate ”) – WSJ A labor day look from Times during recent initiatives by some companies to introduce ‘wellness weeks’ in an attempt to combat employee burnout and retain workers rather than unwittingly kick them out – NY Times Join us in embracing a little Tuesday Twee as we dive into Wes’s world in anticipation of the upcoming “French Dispatch” at the end of October – New Yorker Stay safe and get vaxxed, MDR

