Will Boris Johnson defy the odds again with his tax hike bet?

Johnson, Sunak and Javid. (Photo: Toby Melville PA) (Photo: Toby Melville PA)

You read The Waugh Zone, our daily political briefing. Register now to receive it by email in the evening.

For over 18 months, we’ve been used to Boris Johnson leading his Three Amigos press conferences alongside Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance. But during the last # 10 briefing, a new live TV trio was in town.

And the composition of the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid was a very visible confirmation of a serious change of gears at Downing Street, from the daily urgency of the pandemic to its long-term impact on our health, our economy and , yes, our policy.

It was certainly daring. Johnson has openly admitted he was breaking his 2019 promise not to raise taxes. Still, he tried to make a virtue out of necessity, claiming that everything was forced on him by the pandemic. Judging by his exuberant tone both in the Commons and at his press conference, he thinks he might get away with it.

His good humor was evident from the start. Standing behind the Presidents’ chair during Treasury Question Time as he awaited his big time, Johnson listened to Angela Eagle lambasting him and Sunak for breaking his promises on overseas aid, the fiscal foreclosure and the triple foreclosure of pensions. When asked why a voter should believe again that a Tory manifesto promise is worth the paper it’s written on ?, the PM simply smiled broadly.

And the blatant lack of opposition from Conservative MPs that followed underscored how much he had once again bamboozled his critics. Earlier, some cabinet members expressed unease with the plan, but none felt strong enough to resign on principle. Politicians whose life’s mission has been to cut taxes have finally realized they can’t stop the combined juggernaut of Johnson and Sunak.

Tactically, it turned out that No.10’s lack of pitch-rolling was actually a clever plan to squeeze out the bad news (the tax hike) first, then produce the good news (the tax hikes). retirees would pay NI, a higher dividend tax would hit the rich) as a surprise to quell any rebellion. Holding a flash vote on Wednesday, before the rebels had time to organize, was another smart move.

The story continues

Putting the NHS alongside social care in the new levy, and taking the billions raised for the NHS, was a shrewd political branding. It’s so clever that Labor may worry about voting against the NI hike, given that it can be presented as voting against 36 billion for the NHS as much as against a 12 billion tax bomb unless they do not offer an alternative beyond vague references to a wealth tax.

However, most powerful of all, at least in the eyes of some MPs from both parties, was the sheer force of Johnson’s grand strategic argument that the pandemic created the political space to tear apart all the usual rules. Whether it’s a valid justification or a lame excuse, the weeks and months to come will decide.

Johnson loves to wrap himself in the Union Jack, but it’s all about wrapping himself in a Covid Covid Covid protective suit. You used to say that national insurance was a tax on jobs? Ah, but the Covid resources were urgently needed. You said you would never increase NI? Ah, but Covid. Have you broken your promise to retirees, on aid abroad? Ah, but Covid.

As a result, the Tories’ backlash evoked was the dog that didn’t bark. Only one MP, Richard Drax, dared to criticize Johnson in the face. Only one MP, Stephen McPartland, dared to tweet the lack of immediate funding for social services and the inherent problem with a tax on jobs. Even Marcus Fysh, the backbench MP who criticized the plans on Sunday, was reluctant, especially when the prime minister blasted he had read his brilliant contributions on WhatsApp.

But when Johnson spoke about the deafening silence in the bedroom, he was actually referring to Keir Starmers’ lack of an alternative. Using a classic political judo throw, the PM said he was deeply irresponsible to Labor. Johnson, who himself had no welfare plans for two years despite having one prepared on the steps of No.10, in fact said Starmer’s plan did not beat any plan.

In fact, the Conservative MP’s best question came from traditionalist Christopher Chope, who asked if there hadn’t been a pandemic, how would we have funded this welfare reform without having to raise taxes? SkyNewss Beth Rigby also tried later. Neither received a direct response, mainly because it is evident that in December 2019 the Prime Minister had no idea how to finance his overt commitment to social protection. while simultaneously committing not to increase the main taxes.

The problem for Starmer is that until Labor is seen as trustworthy with voters’ money, attacks on tax hikes are unlikely to be successful. New Labor made hay with 22 opposition Tory tax hikes just because Gordon Brown was seen as trustworthy on spending. Johnson has already made his Nixon moment in China, borrowing in ways that Labor currently cannot. Raising taxes seems the next logical step.

In some ways, the new levy is a giveaway for Labor as they can now use it to choose how much to increase, rather than discussing the principle itself. They may well target the rich more than this government. And in the next election, they could adjust the levy to spend more on social care or the NHS.

The plan’s greatest danger will be if it inflicts a tax hike on millions of people and yet does not solve the NHS or the welfare problems it claims. Already NHS bosses have said the money is not going far enough and means the threat of long delays will persist. Just like with other No10 press conferences, you know it’s time to worry when the PM says I need to get up to speed with people. It used to be about Covid deaths, now its waiting lists will get worse before they get better.

Labor MPs privately admit that a major mistake in the last election (among others) was to pretend the NHS was somehow sold to Trump rather than focusing on the day-to-day reality of bed shortages, staff shortages and increasing waiting lists and wait times. It was telling that Javid couldn’t say today that even this cash injection will solve the 5 million waiting list backlog in three years.

When Johnson declared social care our national priority, the care sector gave a hollow laugh given the lack of urgent funds or future cash flow forecasts. Many will remember that remedial schooling was his last personal priority, and it didn’t bring in the money many wanted.

The Conservatives’ record also matters. Sunak said the NI increase was at least not a stealth tax, but the biggest stealth cuts over the past decade were in local councils and the social care they were supposed to provide. The lack of real urgent cash for the care sector, after years of conservative underfunding, may still shine today.

Still, the worrying thing for Starmer will be how Johnson presents himself as the tax progressive (backed by an IFS verdict at least), firmly camping out on apparent central ground. He once gave the largest state wage subsidy in peacetime during the pandemic, now he’s creating what Sunak has rightly said is a permanent new role for government with ongoing spending as well. It will be difficult to describe this as right-wing or Thatcherite.

In many ways, the package presented today could easily be imagined being rolled out by Blair and Brown in their prime (in fact, they made their own NI raise), including dividend adjustments and the mix of the NHS and the social care in a spending plan that straddles the next election. Helping the poorest avoid paying anything, protecting some homeowners’ assets, and creating the certainty and assurance of a maximum health care bill of $ 86,000 to be expected, are all benefits.

The point is, the Greased Albino Piglet (copyright David Cameron) has shown over the years that it can get out of things that other politicians can’t. The breach of today’s pension lock-in pledge has been flattened as a statistical anomaly, but Gordon Brown has been hammered out for a similar anomaly that has sparked complaints of a 75 pence pension increase. Johnson has also gotten away with broken election promises regarding aid cuts and cuts to the military.

Basically the economy is doing better than expected and I wouldn’t be surprised if the OBR’s fall windfall is somehow used to dampen tax hikes for the lowest paid.

The Prime Minister will be beaten by some newspapers for his simple emotional pledge not to pay taxes. Yet the biggest price would be a reputation for doing difficult and unpopular things in the name of financial responsibility. If he also manages to convince the public that he finally takes seriously a serious issue that affects many of us, he may have the final say.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related …