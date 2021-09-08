Pakistan plays Iran card to urge Gulf to support Taliban





ISLAMABAD – Observers have linked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s contacts with three Gulf leaders to his hopes of securing diplomatic and financial support for his country’s ally in Afghanistan, the Taliban movement, which is preparing to announce a government in the next few days.

Khan hopes the Arab Gulf states won’t abandon Afghanistan, which he says will turn into a wide open arena for Iran to pursue its own agenda, despite Tehran’s opposition to coming to the power of the Taliban.

By raising concerns about possible Iranian involvement, Khan seeks to push countries like Saudi Arabia to act quickly and play a role in Afghanistan. The Saudis, however, see the current situation in Afghanistan from a different perspective, focusing primarily on the interests of the kingdom and avoiding entanglement with regional rivals.

Khan on Sunday called the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi and the Emir of Qatar to discuss bilateral ties and exchange views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

In all three conversations, he stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for the region. He stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward in the war-torn country, where the Taliban are preparing to unveil their new government amid economic turmoil, nearly three weeks after capturing Kabul.

Khans’ office released a statement saying during its appeal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, he said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

Saudi Arabia’s SPA news agency confirmed that the crown prince received a call from the Pakistani prime minister in which the two sides discussed Afghanistan.

In its report, the SPA added that the Crown Prince affirmed that the Kingdom supports the Afghan people and everything that helps to ensure security and stability in Afghanistan.

The history of SPA added The leaders also reviewed the bilateral relations between their countries.

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a phone call from Khan on Sunday, according to the UAE news agency WAM.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields in the best interest of the two friendly peoples and exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest, especially in Afghanistan, WAM said.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Khan reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability, saying that an inclusive political settlement is the best way forward to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights. of the Afghan people, according to the Pakistani Prime Minister. cabinet of ministers.

Khan also stressed that the international community must remain engaged in order to support the Afghan people and meet their urgent humanitarian needs.

Khan also held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday, the Qatari News Agency reported, noting that the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to improve and develop them.

The phone call again reviewed the latest developments in regional and international arenas, particularly developments in Afghanistan, according to QNA.

The Pakistani prime minister hopes that the Arab Gulf states will intervene to financially support the Taliban. Such hopes may be at odds with reality.

Although the Gulf countries have declared their readiness to provide aid as part of humanitarian aid, they remain cautious about providing funds.

Observers say the Gulf states are no longer ready to make investments with no prospect of return, especially since Taliban control will benefit Pakistan first and then their Turkish allies.

Islamabad seeks to legitimize the victory of the Taliban by organizing conferences and meetings, seeking to extend international recognition of its seizure of power. This exercise is all the more important given the state of confusion in Western countries.

Pakistan hosted a virtual conference on Sunday that included six Afghan neighbors, Pakistan, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, with the aim of supporting the stability of Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the participants exchanged views on the latest developments and stressed the need to develop a regional approach to address common challenges and seize new opportunities arising from the stability of Afghanistan.

While the Taliban show a clear inclination towards China and bank on it as an economic partner, their relationship with Iran is dominated by ambiguity, despite offers made by Tehran to build trust with the movement.

The Taliban cannot forget that Iran supported the US attack on Afghanistan after the events of September 2001 and helped end their rule.

The sectarian and ethnic dispute between the Sunni Taliban and the Afghan Shiite Hazar minority makes the confrontation between them and Shia Iran a likely scenario. The Taliban may seek revenge on the Hazaras who supported Iran during the overthrow of the Taliban in 2001. These factors and many others bring the Taliban closer to Saudi Arabia or any other Sunni country, especially Turkey.

If Iran doesn’t play well and make the Taliban an enemy soon, I think some Arab countries and the United States would try to fund and lead the Taliban to weaken Tehran and distract its attention from Iraq and others. Arab countries. The biggest threat to us would be the formation of an anti-Iranian political system in Afghanistan, said former Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif.

Iran’s strong condemnation of the Taliban attack in the Panjshir Valley, the last bastion of armed opposition in Afghanistan, could put a damper on relations between the two parties, analysts say.

The news we are hearing from Panjshir is worrying () we strongly condemn the attack on this region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a press conference in Tehran.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Tehran has been cautious in its stance and has not criticized the radical Sunni Islamist movement.

Speaking on Monday, Khatibzadeh also pointed out that the history of Afghanistan shows that foreign intervention, both direct and indirect, has only resulted in the defeat of the aggressive force and that the Afghan people are seeking independence and zealousness and that any intervention is certainly doomed to failure.

The Taliban must also respect their obligations in terms of international law and their commitments, he added.

