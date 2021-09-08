Trump backs Upton challenger, candidate for secretary of state





LANSING, Michigan (AP) Former President Donald Trump gave two Republican newcomers to Michigan a boost, endorsing a challenger to longtime GOP Representative Fred Upton and a candidate for Secretary of State who both pushed to audit the results of the state presidential election. election.

Trump falsely claimed that there had been widespread fraud that allowed Joe Biden to steal the presidency. Biden won Michigan by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points.

Trump backed State Representative Steve Carra of Three Rivers’ first term against Upton in the 6th Congressional District. The seat in the southwest corner of the States will change due to the redistribution.

Upton, who was first elected to the House almost 35 years ago, was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill.

He doesn’t deserve to keep his seat, Trump said in a statement Tuesday that criticized Upton for supporting his impeachment on rigged charges. He said Carra is strong on crime, borders and loves our military and our vets.

Carra is the fourth Republican Trump has backed compared to an outgoing GOP member of Congress this cycle. Carras’ campaign called it a monumental moment in our race.

A message has been left for Upton requesting comment.

Upton did not announce a nomination for re-election but had raised around $ 625,000 until June. Carra had raised around $ 108,000. Three other Republicans are also running: Jerry Solis, Ezra Scott and Jon Rocha.

Trump has backed Kristina Karamo for secretary of state, who is so far the only open candidate, according to the state’s GOP. Candidates for Secretaries of State are chosen at party conventions. Democrat Jocelyn Benson is running for re-election in 2022.

Karamo supported the Texas lawsuit that tried unsuccessfully to prevent Michigan and three other states from voting for Biden and getting state legislatures to vote on certification.

In June, Karamo traveled to Arizona to witness an unprecedented ballot review in the state’s largest county, launched by Republicans in an attempt to find irregularities that may support Trump’s lies. Election experts cited numerous flaws in the audit, the results of which have yet to be released.

The Conservatives demanded a similar review in Michigan, but the request was not accepted by Republicans who control the Senate. In fact, a Senate committee led by the GOP has concluded that there is no systemic fraud and has called for an investigation of some people who continue to make baseless allegations.

Carra is sponsoring a bill that would require an audit of the 2020 election. Benson said 250 post-election audits were conducted across the state and are concrete evidence that the November election was fair, safe and accurate, and that the results reflect the will of Michigan voters.

