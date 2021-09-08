Turkish opposition courting Kurds on trip to Erbil

The main Turkish opposition party has embarked on an unprecedented tour of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, with the aim of shedding its anti-Kurdish image in the run-up to the national presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 2023 .

Personalities from the pro-secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) were received at the highest level of the Kurdistan regional government, meeting in turn with Massoud Barzani, the president of the Democratic Party of Iraqi Kurdistan (PDK), the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani.

KRG sources described the encounters as cordial and said the delegation had expressed support for a democratic solution to the Turkish Kurdish problem with a consensus forged in parliament to respond to Kurds’ demands for greater autonomy.

They expressed annoyance at not making the trip much earlier, one of the sources told Al-Monitor.

The PDK and Nechirvan Barzani in particular have very close ties with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Diversifying these relations is also in the interests of Iraqi Kurds, especially at a time when Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) appear electorally fragile. .

Roj Girasun is the founder of RAWEST, a research and polling organization based in Diyarbakir, the informal Kurdish capital in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey. He said the CHP’s trip to Iraqi Kurdistan would resonate positively among Kurds in Turkey. This will give them greater confidence in the future actions taken by the CHP regarding the Kurdish issue. At the same time, it sends the message that the CHP recognizes that the Kurdish issue transcends Turkey’s borders and creates the feeling that the CHP may in the future take a more daring position on Rojava. [Syrian Kurdistan] too, Girasun told Al-Monitor.

Nurullah Edemen, president of the Association of Industrialists and Business People of Diyarbakir, said the CHP’s trip to Erbil was a late but significant omen of change in Turkish politics.

The delegation is led by CHP Vice-President Oguzhan Salici, who, along with Istanbul Provincial President Canan Kaftancioglu, crafted a tactical alliance with the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in the municipal elections of 2019. The alliance allowed the CHP to overthrow outgoing AKP mayors in Ankara and Istanbul for the first time since 1994 and showed that Erdogan is not as invincible as he seems.

The consensus now is that popular elections are hard to win without Kurdish votes. Recent opinion polls suggest support for the AKP has fallen to 25%, a first. Unsurprisingly, Erdogan is now scrambling to bring back the pious Kurds who, until recently, voted en masse for him.

Senior AKP officials have sent pollsters to Diyarbakir in recent weeks, suggesting talks could resume with Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), but without disclosing details of their potential substance. All that has been shared is that the old format no longer applies which means HDP and PKK will not be at the table.

Talks between the government and Ocalan collapsed with a two-and-a-half-year ceasefire in July 2015 due to a number of factors. One was the fear generated by a US-backed, PKK-linked Kurdish group that extended its control over northeastern Syria. The other was the HDP’s refusal to back Erdogan’s plans for greater presidential powers, which he managed to wrestle anyway in a controversial and narrowly won referendum in 2017.

The AKP has since unleashed an all-out military campaign against the PKK, with much of its fury directed against Iraqi Kurdistan, where Ocalan’s main lieutenants are based. Equipped with its increasingly sophisticated drones, Turkey has put the PKK squarely on the defensive, eliminating a series of mid-level commanders in targeted strikes in recent months.

The PKK’s setbacks are also benefiting the KDP, as the group has begun to pose an increasing challenge to its popularity.

Back home, the Turkish government expelled dozens of HDP mayors and arrested scores of HDP officials and lawmakers, including its charismatic former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas. Some 12 former HDP lawmakers and six former mayors are currently in prison. The HDP is threatened with closure on specious terrorism charges. Kurdish expressions of identity are again under attack.

Erdogan, who once said he would drink hemlock if necessary to resolve the Kurdish problem, claimed during a recent visit to Diyarbakir that the the peace process was not over.

However, it is difficult to imagine how he will persuade the Kurds of the idea without relaxing the crackdown. The catch is that any gesture towards the Kurds would alienate the AKP allies within the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). It was perhaps to create a space for Kurdish maneuvering that the government drafted a law to lower the threshold for winning seats in parliament from 10% to 7%.

The change means that the MHP, whose numbers have also shrunk, can enter parliament without running on a joint AKP ticket and also allows the AKP to flirt with the Kurds without hurting the MHP. At least that’s what Erdogan believes.

Erdogan also appears to be banking on the PKK’s weakness on the battlefield, militants desperately seek a ceasefire and the Ocalans have continued to influence the group to allow him to dictate the terms of any deal he may sell. as a major victory before the elections. The question of why Ocalan would risk his popular legitimacy without securing major concessions remains unanswered.

Teaming up with the Kurds is not without risk for the CHP either. Indeed, when a delegation of opposition lawmakers recently visited Washington, the HDP was not invited. Speaking to its nationalist voters, the CHP applauds Turkey’s military incursions against PKK-linked groups in northeast Syria and opposed the 2017 referendum on the independence of the Iraqi Kurds. The CHP calls its Kurdish outreach unit the Eastern Office, probably because the Kurdish term remains radioactive.

In the same vein, the CHP delegation to Iraqi Kurdistan insisted that one of its main objectives was to share the parties’ proposal to establish an organization for peace and cooperation in the Middle East that would reunite Syria. , Iran, Turkey and Iraq to discuss and resolve the problem areas. The news reportedly elicited a broad smile from Masrour Barzani, who reminded his visitors that whenever these countries team up, it is usually at the expense of the Kurds.