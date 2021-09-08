The most popular everyday economy, Jokowi’s Covid-19 call won’t end quickly





Jakarta: Daily popular news on the economic channel Medcom.id come from domestic problems. First, a call from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who said the COVID-19 pandemic will not end soon. Jokowi also called on the public to follow strict health protocols even though vaccinations were given. There are four more news that are included in the Daily Top List for Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The following is a summary. 1. Jokowi reminds the community that Covid-19 will not go away in a short time What do you think of this article ? Happy





Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Marves) as well as PPKM coordinator for Java and Bali Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at a closed working meeting called on the public to continue to implement strict health protocols (prokes). The reason is that the COVID-19 virus will continue to haunt even as the current case in the country improves. In addition, at the moment, the virus is mutating more and more with many names or variants. Therefore, the implementation of the process is considered the key to controlling the deadly virus. Read the full news here. 2. Stable! Once harvested, Porang farmers earn 560 million rupees Farmers in Teluk Bakung Village, Sungai Ambawang Sub-district, Kubu Raya Regency, West Kalimantan Province, Can Earn Over IDR 500 Million Every Time They Harvest Porang Tubers grown on peatlands where the acidity level has been extracted. Read the full news here. 3. Wow! RI’s foreign exchange reserves soar to $ 144.8 billion The Bank of Indonesia (BI) noted that the foreign exchange reserves position at the end of August 2021 was recorded at $ 144.8 billion. This figure has increased significantly from the position at the end of July 2021 of $ 137.3 billion. The head of the communications department of the Bank of Indonesia, Erwin Haryono, said the foreign exchange reserve position was equivalent to financing 9.1 months of imports or 8.7 months of imports and servicing the government external debt, and was above the international adequacy standard by about three months of imports. Read the full news here. 4. Sri Mulyani: Supplementary social assistance keeps poverty rates at 10.19% Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the supplementary social assistance program (bansos) during the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced poverty. Despite the increase, the poverty rate was recorded at only 10.19% in September 2020. He explained that social protection from the National Economic Recovery (PEN) program may have helped people survive during the pandemic. Indeed, a World Bank study shows that the pandemic will increase poverty by 11.8% without additional social assistance. Read the full news here. 5.551 companies file PKPU and go bankrupt during pandemic Economic actors admit that unfavorable economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to an increase in requests for deferral of debt payment obligations (PKPU) and bankruptcy. Apindo General Chairman Hariyadi Sukamdani said PKPU and bankruptcy claims filed with five general commercial courts in 2020 reached 747 companies. During this time, until August 2021, there will be 551 companies. Read the full news here. (DEV)

