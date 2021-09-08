Donald Trump to comment on Holyfield boxing match against Belfort





On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, former President Donald Trump will host and comment on the Triller Fight Club heavyweight boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

Trump is providing “guest commentary” for the fight, which will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Holyfield, a former cruiserweight and undisputed world heavyweight champion, will return to the ring against Belfort, a UFC heavyweight world champion.

“I like great fighters and great fights. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event, ”Trump said in a press release.

Trump has a history with boxing, having hosted several matches at his casinos in the 1980s and 1990s. In a tweet, FITE called Trump’s contribution a “No Holds Barred alternative comment” and announced that his son, Donald Trump Jr., would also attend.

. @ trillerfight features alternative live commentary No Holds Barred from #DonaldTrump and @DonaldJTrumpJr

They will offer their point of view on the great #HolyfieldBelfort #boxing PPV

Included with your purchase #TrillerFightClub #LegendsII

[ Sept. 11 | https://t.co/0cAIvu2yKw ] pic.twitter.com/3nxWfekmVR

– FITE (iteFiteTV) September 7, 2021

Holyfield has pledged to fight Belfort after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 on September 3.

“I wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and I will not be able to fight this weekend,” De La Hoya wrote in a Twitter post. “Preparing for this comeback has been everything for me over the past few months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. “

I wanted you to hear straight from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and I will not be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything for me over the past few months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv

– Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

Other fights that take place during the event include Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, David Haye vs. Joe Fournier, and Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll. The performances will be provided by Anitta, Gente De Zona and Lunay.

The fight will be available to watch through FITE for $ 49.99 in North America and £ 13.99 in the UK

