Politics
LJP leader Chirag Paswan plans mega event on the anniversary of his father’s death, invites PMModi, Sonia Gand – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: LJP chief Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday he had invited top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, for an event in Patna on September 12 to mark the first anniversary of the death of his father and the faithful Dalit Ram Vilas Paswan.
The event takes on increased political significance at a time when Chirag Paswan is embroiled in a bitter argument with his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to claim his father’s legacy.
He also went to Paras’ residence here to give him an invitation.
Speaking to the PTI, the young leader also rejected speculations that his party wanted his father’s Delhi residence for more than three decades to remain under his control by installing a bust of Ram Vilas Paswan and claimed that ‘as a legislator he would not do anything that would be considered an encroachment. or any violation of the law.
“For now, the government has allowed me to stay here. The bust is a symbol of the party’s love for the late leader and will be changed whenever an alternative arrangement is proposed. The bust should never be considered an attempt on my part to encroach on property, ”he said.
Noting that government rules do not allow a residence to be converted into a museum or memorial, he said he would never support anything that goes against this and claimed that the party planned to install the bust or the statue of his father in every district of the country.
The Ministry of Urban Development issued a first notice to release the residence shortly after Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, but the family was allowed to stay there for the time being after Chirag Paswan raised the matter with senior officials from the government, sources said.
During the September 12 event, Chirag Paswan said that he spoke to Modi and Shah to invite them and that he also met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with whom the LJP leader had heated differences, and RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav were also invited.
Paras is also likely to host an anniversary event on October 8, the day Ram Vilas Paswan passed away last year.
It should also invite key national leaders.
Chirag Paswan, who left for Bihar on Tuesday with his family, follows a traditional schedule to hold the event on September 12.
Political observers will be watching closely the participation of Jamui’s MP at the event as he visited Bihar on an “Aashirvaad Yatra” to rally support for his LJP faction.
Five of the party’s six deputies joined Paras.
As the BJP gave the Modi government a ministerial seat in Paras, ignoring Chirag Paswan’s demands on the party, opposition leaders including Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav contacted him.
Although he has expressed his displeasure with the treatment the BJP has given him, he has so far remained silent on his future political movements, saying his priority now is to build his party.
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2021/sep/07/ljp-leader-chirag-paswan-plans-mega-event-on-fathers-death-anniversary-invites-pmmodisonia-gand-2355579.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]