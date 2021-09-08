LJP leader Chirag Paswan plans mega event on the anniversary of his father’s death, invites PMModi, Sonia Gand – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: LJP chief Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday he had invited top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, for an event in Patna on September 12 to mark the first anniversary of the death of his father and the faithful Dalit Ram Vilas Paswan.

The event takes on increased political significance at a time when Chirag Paswan is embroiled in a bitter argument with his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to claim his father’s legacy.

He also went to Paras’ residence here to give him an invitation.

Speaking to the PTI, the young leader also rejected speculations that his party wanted his father’s Delhi residence for more than three decades to remain under his control by installing a bust of Ram Vilas Paswan and claimed that ‘as a legislator he would not do anything that would be considered an encroachment. or any violation of the law.

“For now, the government has allowed me to stay here. The bust is a symbol of the party’s love for the late leader and will be changed whenever an alternative arrangement is proposed. The bust should never be considered an attempt on my part to encroach on property, ”he said.

Noting that government rules do not allow a residence to be converted into a museum or memorial, he said he would never support anything that goes against this and claimed that the party planned to install the bust or the statue of his father in every district of the country.

The Ministry of Urban Development issued a first notice to release the residence shortly after Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, but the family was allowed to stay there for the time being after Chirag Paswan raised the matter with senior officials from the government, sources said.

During the September 12 event, Chirag Paswan said that he spoke to Modi and Shah to invite them and that he also met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with whom the LJP leader had heated differences, and RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav were also invited.

Paras is also likely to host an anniversary event on October 8, the day Ram Vilas Paswan passed away last year.

It should also invite key national leaders.

Chirag Paswan, who left for Bihar on Tuesday with his family, follows a traditional schedule to hold the event on September 12.

Political observers will be watching closely the participation of Jamui’s MP at the event as he visited Bihar on an “Aashirvaad Yatra” to rally support for his LJP faction.

Five of the party’s six deputies joined Paras.

As the BJP gave the Modi government a ministerial seat in Paras, ignoring Chirag Paswan’s demands on the party, opposition leaders including Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav contacted him.

Although he has expressed his displeasure with the treatment the BJP has given him, he has so far remained silent on his future political movements, saying his priority now is to build his party.