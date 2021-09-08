Imran assures justice of support for expeditious administration of justice





ISLAMABAD: Calling the rule of law a vital organ of a civilized society, the prime minister said his government will provide better working conditions for the judiciary to help it ensure a swift delivery of justice to the public.

Addressing the cornerstone laying ceremony for a court complex in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the project will facilitate all stakeholders: the judiciary, the bar and petitioners.

The complex, a collaboration between the Capital Development Authority and Frontier Works Organization, is under construction in Sector G-11/4 on land measuring 195,000 square feet and will be completed in six months.

Over the past four decades, district courts have been housed in a rented structure and provide insufficient facilities to stakeholders.

Calling the administration of justice, especially to the weaker segments, a priority, the prime minister said he had also appointed his political party with the same title and vision.

Imran said he was proud to be a part of the 2007 lawyers movement’s epic democratic struggle against a military dictator, but regretted that the goals could not be met.

He mentioned that the country’s political elite continued to seek preferential treatment and considered themselves above the law.

A country can never progress where two separate streams of justice prevail for the powerful and the weak, he said.

He pointed out that persistent litigation, especially in land grabbing cases, was a major obstacle to investment by overseas Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Justice of the High Court of Islamabad, Athar Minallah, for announcing historic verdicts in the interest of society and the protection of the environment.

He also praised CDA and FWO for drastically reducing the cost of PC-1 to Rs 1.5 billion from Rs 6.5 billion.

Judge Minallah said access to inexpensive and expeditious justice is a basic public right, which could only be possible if all institutions continued to work within their framework.

The supremacy of the law and the Constitution, and respect for the oath of office is a guarantee of justice and guarantees the rights of the nation, he said.

He said the goals of the lawyer movement had not yet been achieved, as its leaders had promised the people a journey to a state like a mother, which protected and cared for its citizens.

However, he stressed that such a struggle could not be limited to the judiciary alone.

The judiciary is a unit of the judicial system […] a society where truthful witnesses disappear and the commission of crimes is neglected, even a strong judicial system loses its authority, he observed.

The judge said that the effectiveness of a justice system depends on good leadership and proper prosecution by the investigative services.

He said that the district courts are the guarantor of respect for the rule of law, however, the extension of the facilities to the judicial setup and to the public has been ignored since the establishment of Islamabad as the capital.

This day is of the utmost importance because for the first time a government has realized that citizens are the real stakeholders in the justice system, he said.

Earlier, CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed briefed the Prime Minister on the characteristics of the judicial complex. Law and Justice Minister Lawyer Farogh Naseem, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and others were present.

The multi-story building will include four blocks of 93 district courts, an administrative block, a dungeon for prisoners, a Nadra verification room and separate waiting areas for lawyers and petitioners.

