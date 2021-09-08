Former President Donald Trump to comment on Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort fight





Former President Donald Trump will comment live on Evander Holyfield’s return to the boxing ring on Saturday in Florida, according to FITE, the digital video streaming service that will host the pay-per-view event.

The eight-round fight, which marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, is set to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. It was sanctioned as a professional fight, not as an exhibition.

I love big fighters and big fights, Trump said in a press release issued by FITE. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.

Former President Donald Trump, seen here at UFC 264 in July, will comment on the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort fight.

Holyfield, 58, is expected to box Vitor Belfort, 44, a former UFC champion fighter who competed in the heavyweight and middleweight divisions before announcing his retirement in 2018. Holyfield is a former world champion boxer at heavyweights and cruiserweight.

A stern-looking Trump is depicted among the fighters in the art to promote the fight. Triller Fight Club, which helped Mike Tyson return to the ring in November, is the promoter.

Noting that the event is billed as No Holds Barred, FITE said Trump would give an unfiltered boxing commentary.

Holyfield, who retired from professional boxing in 2011, was initially scheduled to fight Mike Tyson in May before negotiations between the two sides broke down. Holyfield was next to fight Kevin McBride on August 14, but the fight was called off when Teofimo Lopez, the lightweight champion featured in the main event, tested positive for COVID-19.

Belfort also made detours on his way to the ring. He was due to fight YouTuber Michael “The Real Tarzann” Holston in June before the event failed. Then he was due to fight Oscar De La Hoya on Saturday before De La Hoya announced on September 1 that he had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Holyfield then agreed to fight Belfort.

The pay-per-view event, priced at $ 49.99, also includes boxing matches between retired UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.

