Chaudhry Parvez Elahi calls PMDA bill controversial





LAHORE – Representative journalist organizations including the Pakistan Broadcasting Association, APNS, CPNE, PFUJ and PUJ met with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Ch Parvez Elahi said the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) was a controversial bill and should be reviewed. “I don’t think Prime Minister Imran Khan will approve such a controversial bill. The media are the fourth pillar of the state and we fully believe in its independence. Media freedom is also very important for the development of Pakistan, ”he said.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that imposing any restriction on media freedom “is not in our own interests”. Speaking about the recent Punjab Assembly legislation, he said the controversial media bill clause was immediately withdrawn as there were no ego issues involved.

Free media are very important for Pakistan’s security and survival

“We have always strived for the freedom of the media and the well-being of its workers because a free media is very important for the security and survival of Pakistan.” The Punjabian Assembly speaker further stated that electronic media recording licenses had been issued during their tenure. “We also openly accepted media criticism during our tenure and have always sided with reform of media criticism. I hope Prime Minister Imran Khan will also take criticism from the media in a positive way, ”he observed.

Mir Ibrahim said that Ch Parvez Elahi has always raised his voice for media rights. “Ch Parvez Elahi withdrew the controversial clause admitting his mistake in the bill against the media,” he recalled. Ch Abdul Rehman said: “We have come to Ch Parvez Elahi for advice because of his broad political outlook.” Rana Azeem said this is a collective problem of all journalistic organizations. Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Mir Ibrahim, Mian Amir Mahmood, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Kazim Khan, Ayaz Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Salim Bokhari, Sarmad Ali, Shakeel Masood, Rana Azeem, Muhammad Usman, Shehzad Butt, Ayaz Shuja, Zulfiqar Mehto, Mian Tahir and Naushad Ali were also present.

